Rangers Women 4-1 Partick Thistle Women: Jo Potter's side retain Sky Sports Cup with comfortable win at Tynecastle

Rangers remain on track for a domestic treble after beating Partick Thistle 4-1 at Tynecastle to retain the Sky Sports Cup.

In front of over 4,000 spectators at Tynecastle - a record for the Sky Sports Cup final - Rangers were heavy favourites to retain the trophy and didn't disappoint despite a determined start by their part-time opponents.

Partick Thistle, competing in their first women's cup final, had never beaten Rangers in 10 previous meetings and gave a good account of themselves early on in Edinburgh. They fell behind in the 13th minute when Mia McAulay fired home after racing onto a long ball but were soon level when a stunning Rachel Donaldson strike found the top corner from outside the area (18).

Image: Rangers lift the Sky Sports Cup trophy after beating Partick Thistle at Tynecastle

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Despite impressing in the first half, the Jags trailed again 10 minutes before the break when Rachel Rowe produced her own piece of magic, and Jo Potter's team effectively put the result beyond doubt in first-half stoppage time when Rio Hardy - who later missed an open goal - slotted past Ava Easdon following a quick-one two with Jane Ross (45+2).

Partick Thistle needed something special to turn the final around but any hopes of an incredible comeback were ended just eight minutes into the second half when Olivia McLoughlin swept home from close range to give Rangers a 4-1 lead. Rangers captain Nicola Docherty almost added a fifth goal late on but her effort struck a post and that proved to be the final action of the game.

Image: Rangers captain Nicola Docherty celebrates after winning the Sky Sports Cup

Image: Jo Potter celebrates winning the Sky Sports Cup - her first trophy as Rangers Women head coach

The victory marks Potter's first piece of silverware since taking charge of Rangers in the summer of 2023 and could be the start of a potential treble, with her side leading the Scottish Women's Premier League by one point and already in the semi-finals of the Scottish Women's Cup.

Rangers remain on track to become just the second Scottish team to win all three domestic trophies and the first since Glasgow City achieved the feat for the fifth time at the end of the 2014-15 season.

WATCH: All the goals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mia McAuley fired Rangers ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rachel Donaldson's stunning strike brought Partick Thistle level

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rachel Rowe's fine effort gave Rangers the lead again

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rio Hardy put Rangers 3-1 ahead in first-half stoppage time

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olivia McLoughlin added a fourth goal for Rangers eight minutes after the break

'We keep our feet on the ground' - Potter on Rangers' treble chances

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers head coach Jo Potter says the unity within the squad was evident in the Sky Sports Cup final

Rangers head coach Jo Potter told Sky Sports:

"It's tough to reflect immediately but your first thoughts go to your players. You can see how they much enjoyed it, how much they deserved it, and how much they've been working towards this moment. I think it might be a bit later on when I'm sat with a drink celebrating that I'll think about myself.

"There is a lot of expectation at Rangers but we put a lot of expectation on ourselves. We hold really high standards. When you've been there and done it, you've felt what it takes to be a winner and it's about making sure we keep that consistency so that when they step out onto stages like this it's not too much of a difference.

"They did the job out there, especially in the second half when they took control. They made my job easier. The group is really together. They really get on and I think it shows out there. You can see what it means to the group and how much they enjoy each other's company."

On Rangers' chances of winning a domestic treble, Potter added: "There was a lot of talk about it before this game and I was very quick to say: 'You've not won anything yet'. I'm happy for the players who have managed to retain that trophy.

"It's a big one ticked off, but we keep our feet on the ground and we keep grinding it out."

Graham: It's disappointing but I'm proud of my players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Partick Thistle boss Brian Graham says he is proud of his players despite their 4-1 defeat

Partick Thistle boss Brian Graham told Sky Sports:

"First and foremost, I'm proud of my players. I thought we had a go at the start of the game and in the first half the girls were excellent, but it was disappointing to find ourselves 3-1 down.

"It was key moments in the game. A simple ball over the top and we're one down. A bit of magic from Rachel Donaldson gets us back in the game, but then we can't switch off at a set-piece. It was a bit of magic from Rachel Rowe, but then you've got to get to half-time 2-1 down to give yourselves a chance.

"There was a moment when we probably could have held the ball in the middle of the pitch but we didn't and Rangers went and capitalised on it by scoring the third goal. So it's disappointing in that aspect because I didn't believe we deserved to be 3-1 down at that point.

"But I thought the girls were a credit to the club. I'm so proud of them. It wasn't to be our day but you've seen in the first half how good we can be."

Rangers return to Scottish Women's Premier League action next Sunday when they host Hibernian at Broadwood Stadium; kick-off 2pm.

Up next for Partick Thistle is a home match against Hearts on the same day at Petershill Park, with kick-off at the slightly earlier time of 12.10pm.