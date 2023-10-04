 Skip to content
RB Leipzig vs Manchester City. UEFA Champions League Group G.

Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig 1

  • L Openda (48th minute)

Manchester City 3

  • P Foden (25th minute)
  • J Álvarez (84th minute)
  • J Doku (92nd minute)

RB Leipzig 1-3 Man City: Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku give Champions League holders deserved win in Germany

Match report as Manchester City earned deserved 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku on target for Pep Guardiola's side; Lois Openda scored for Leipzig

Wednesday 4 October 2023 22:03, UK

Jeremy Doku sealed the win for Manchester City in stoppage time
Late goals from substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku gave Manchester City a deserved 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

After back-to-back domestic losses to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and Wolves in the Premier League, City travelled to Germany at risk of suffering a third consecutive defeat in all competitions for the first time since April 2018, but that possibility was shut down by the European champions at the Red Bull Arena.

They were given a brief scare when Lois Openda converted Leipzig's first shot on target shortly after half-time (48) to cancel out Phil Foden's impressive opener before the break (25), but it was business as usual for Pep Guardiola's side as Alvarez, brought on for Foden in the 79th minute, bent a stunning strike into the far corner to restore City's lead (84).

City then sealed the win in stoppage time when Alvarez teed up fellow substitute Doku to calmly slot home to finish a clinical counter-attack (90+2).

The result puts City top of Group G with six points from two matches. Leipzig are second after Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys drew 2-2.

What's next?

Arsenal
Manchester City

Sunday 8th October 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Manchester City's next assignment is a huge Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, live on Sky Sports from 4pm on Super Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

RB Leipzig return to Bundesliga action with a home game against VfL Bochum on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

