Reading 3-4 Chelsea: Mason Mount scores twice in friendly thriller

Chelsea's Mason Mount (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Mason Mount scored twice in the second half as Chelsea edged Reading 4-3 in a thrilling pre-season friendly.

Mount, 20, played under new manager Frank Lampard on loan at Derby last season, and has impressed in recent weeks, becoming Chelsea's top scorer in pre-season.

The kick-off was delayed 15 minutes due to fan congestion, as Lampard chose a strong team including new signing Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea players celebrate Kenedy's goal against Reading

After striking the post through a Liam Moore header, Championship side Reading took the lead as Josh Barrett lobbed Willy Caballero having seen his initial effort blocked by Davide Zappacosta.

Chelsea's starting XI Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Pulisic, Barkley, Kenedy, Giroud

Chelsea reacted with a fine goal of their own as Ross Barkley struck an unstoppable free kick past Joao Virginia, before Kenedy's hopeful long-range shot took a deflection off Omar Richards and wrong-footed Virginia.

There were 20 changes at half time, but the goals kept coming as Michael Morrison tapped home for 2-2, before both sides struck the woodwork through David Luiz and Teddy Howe respectively.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gives a thumbs up to the travelling support

Mount then got his first, driving past Sam Walker after good work from Tammy Abraham, and then moments later got another as Walker's clearance hit Michy Batshuayi, allowing Mount to round off a fine day.

Reading halved the deficit through Sam Baldock with 20 minutes remaining, but Chelsea held on.

Lampard: We can improve

Speaking after the game, Frank Lampard told Sky Sports News that the ovations here received from Chelsea fans brought a great feeling, but he is determined to get to work with two weeks until they travel to Manchester United in their first Premier League game on August 11, live on Sky Sports at 4.30pm.

"It's real and it feels great. I appreciate the support I personally get, it's great to be back, they know that, this is my club and it was a great feeling today But I am very determined to get to work.

"There were good performances all over the pitch. We're getting to a stage now where the fitness is good.

"It's two weeks, the clock is ticking. The good from today was very good, but there are some things we can improve on."

