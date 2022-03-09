Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain (agg 3-2): Karim Benzema hat-trick sends PSG crashing out of Champions League

Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick secured Real Madrid a place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they came back from 2-0 down on aggregate to win 3-2 and send Paris Saint-Germain crashing out of Europe.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring to extend PSG's advantage from the first leg - after getting on the end of Neymar's first-time left-footed through ball - with a near-post finish (39) that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could only get a touch on.

PSG were in cruise control until Real were offered a lifeline by Gianluigi Donnarumma, as Benzema forced him into a mistake in his own area before finishing off Vinicius Jr's cut back.

Benzema's deflected effort from close range levelled the tie after an intricate Luka Modric pass split the PSG defence, and just 10 seconds after the visitors kicked off, the Real captain completed his 17-minute hat-trick with a neat first-time finish following a poor clearance from Marquinhos as PSG crumbled again in Europe.

It was five years ago on Tuesday that PSG were beaten 6-1 at the Nou Camp as Barcelona pulled off a record-breaking comeback from four goals down in the first leg.

Benzema, who became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick on Wednesday night, overtakes Alfredo Di Stefano as Real Madrid's third-highest scorer on 309 goals.

"We lost in the first leg, we were losing at the break... It was very hard, but this is a Champions League match and we are Real Madrid," Benzema, captain of the 13-time Champions League winners, said after the game.

Mbappe, who scored the only goal in the first leg, had the ball in the back of the net three times on his first appearance at the Bernabeu, but two were ruled out for offside.

Team news Kylian Mbappe started the game despite a late injury scare

Gianluigi Donarumma was preferred in goal over Keylor Navas

Toni Kroos (hamstring) and Federico Valverde (flu) returned to Real Madrid's starting XI

Casemiro and Ferland Mendy were unavailable through suspension

Real came closest in the first half through Benzema, whose curling first-time effort was kept out by a fingertip save from Donnarumma, with the scores on the night still level.

Benzema, making his 500th start for Real in all competitions, also spurned two opportunities with his head in the first half, missing the target and tamely nodding the other into the arms of Donnarumma.

Benzema: This is for the fans

Real Madrid forward Benzema said: "We needed the fans and this is for them. It was a very difficult game but we pushed until the end and we deserve the win.

"We lost the first leg, they went 1-0 up, but our fans pushed us to give everything right to the final whistle."

On his first goal, he added: "It's not a mistake [by Donnarumma]. It's pressure from the whole team."

Poch: I'm upset - the next few weeks won't be easy

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: "The first goal completely changed the game. For an hour, we were better than Real Madrid. The atmosphere changed in the stadium.

"We made some mistakes after that, we can't say we didn't. The worst feeling is that we were the better side, but we lost the tie in 10 minutes.

"Paris St-Germain have been chasing the Champions League for a number of years now. I'm really disappointed, upset - but these things can happen. The next few weeks are not going to be easy."

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

You will be able to follow the draw across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Real Madrid travel to Real Mallorca in La Liga on Monday; kick-off 8pm. Carlo Ancelotti's side boast an eight-point lead at the top of the table, with 11 games left. Paris Saint-Germain host Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday; kick-off 12pm. PSG, who were beaten by second-placed Nice in their previous Ligue 1 outing, are 13 points clear at the top of the table with 11 games remaining.