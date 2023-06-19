Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar: Hosts earn Euro 2024 Qualifying win to ease pressure on Stephen Kenny

Republic of Ireland belatedly worked their way to a 3-0 win over Gibraltar thanks to an improved second-half performance that helps to relieve the pressure on manager Stephen Kenny.

Friday’s defeat in Greece left Ireland without a point in Group B and facing an uphill task to reach Euro 2024 after just two matches.

But Gibraltar were the perfect opponents for Kenny’s side having lost all of their previous qualifiers since becoming a competitive international side, and they were unable to halt that record despite Ireland’s sluggish first-half performance.

The hosts were much improved after the break and finally took the lead through substitute Michael Johnston, before Evan Ferguson and Adam Idah powered home headers to finally get Ireland off the mark in their bid to qualify for next summer’s finals in Germany.

How Ireland breathed life into qualifying campaign

Ireland’s loss in Athens last week followed defeat to France in March and left them six points behind Greece and nine behind Les Blues ahead of Monday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

Those two teams still occupy the two qualifying spots in Group B but, with France beating Greece 1-0 and Ireland finally claiming their first win, Kenny’s side are now just three points off second place.

Team news Republic of Ireland made five changes from the side that lost in Greece, with Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Jamie McGrath, James McClean and Michael Obafemi replacing Darragh Lenihan, Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Callum O’Dowda and Adam Idah

Gibraltar made just one change, with Dundalk defender Louie Annesley replacing 41-year-old forward Lee Casciaro

The mood was not so positive at half-time, however, with Gibraltar - ranked 201st in the world - holding Ireland to a goalless opening 45 minutes.

Jamie McGrath should have opened the scoring within the first 60 seconds but struck his low shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, who also denied Ferguson and McGrath again during a busy first half.

Ferguson also missed a glorious chance when he failed to properly connect with a header after Coleing raced from his goal, while Michael Obafemi miskicked in front of goal and James McClean - making his 100th Ireland appearance - saw several enticing corners go to waste.

Kenny tweaked his tactics at half-time, sacrificing one of the three centre-backs he had selected against a defensive Gibraltar and bringing on Johnston, who quickly scored his first Ireland goal when he turned in Will Smallbone’s deflected free-kick from close range.

Ferguson then headed in his first competitive international goal to ease the tension in Dublin, before Johnston and Josh Cullen were denied by sharp saves from Coleing, who plays his club football for Gibraltan top-flight side Lincoln Red Imps.

McClean was then denied a fairytale strike by a brilliant block from Dundalk defender Louie Annesley before Gibraltar went close to a shock goal, with Gavin Bazunu denying Niels Hartman from a corner.

But it was the home side that had the final say, with Idah coming off the bench to join Johnston in notching his first international goal in stoppage time and sending Ireland into the summer with fresh hope of reaching another major tournament.

Republic of Ireland continue their Euro 2024 Qualifying mission away to France on Thursday September 7, kick-off 7.45pm.

They host the Netherlands three days later, with kick-off also at 7.45pm.