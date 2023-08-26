Ross County 0-2 Rangers: Kemar Roofe scores on injury return as Michael Beale's side ease to victory

Kemar Roofe marked his Rangers return with a goal as they warmed up for their crucial Champions League play-off second leg with a 2-0 victory against Ross County.

The striker was named in the starting XI for the first time in 16 months and repaid manager Michael Beale by opening the scoring in the Highlands.

A stunning solo effort from captain James Tavernier had the Ibrox side two up before half-time, curling to ball into the top corner from 25 yards.

Rangers dominated proceedings in Dingwall but could not add to the scoreline with Ross Laidlaw denying Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers.

The relatively stress-free victory was a boost for Beale's side ahead of their crucial Champions League play-off game against PSV on Wednesday night.

A straightforward win in the Highlands

Image: Rangers' Kemar Roofe celebrates making it 1-0

Rangers travel to Eindhoven with the tie evenly poised at 2-2 and Roofe was not included in the squad for this round due to Beale's concern about him playing three games in a week.

The former Leeds player has been troubled with injuries at Ibrox but after two substitute appearances this season, he started for the first time since April 2022, while Tom Lawrence, out for a year with a knee injury, was on the bench.

There was little action early on but in the 10th minute a header from Gers striker Dessers was saved by the legs of County 'keeper Ross Laidlaw and the same player headed over from the resulting corner.

Rangers stepped up the pressure and from Borna Barisic's corner from the right, Roofe shrugged off the attentions of County defender James Brown to volley in at the back post for his first goal since February.

Kemar Roofe's header puts Rangers ahead against Ross County at Dingwall

Tavernier's terrific counter soon afterwards came when he robbed George Harmon in midfielder and strode forward before sending the ball dipping over Laidlaw from 20 yards, his third goal in six matches this season.

The match had swung away from the home side in a matter of minutes and Laidlaw did well to claw a curling Lammers effort from distance away from the top corner just before the break.

A stunning strike from James Tavernier gives Rangers a 2-0 lead at Ross County

County stormed into attack after the break.

Striker Jordan White missed a great chance by heading Yan Dhanda's cross past the post from six yards, while unmarked.

On the hour mark Roofe and Lammers made way for Sima and Rabbi Matondo as Beale injected pace into his attack.

Jordan White misses a great chance to get Ross County back in the game against Rangers

The changes had the desired effect and Rangers' threat was re-established.

Laidlaw tipped a powerful Matondo drive over the bar before saving a Sima header moments later, with the home side defending the subsequent corners.

Lawrence came on for his long-awaited return along with Brazilian striker Danilo, with Dessers and Todd Cantwell going off.

Ross County had brought on Will Nightingale, Turner, Josh Reid and Eamonn Brophy but could not find a way back, albeit Sima did well to take the ball off Nightingale's head yards from the Rangers goal.

Rangers will have harder days in the Highlands but they have to regroup quickly for their high-stakes trip to the Netherlands.

Beale: Delighted for Roofe

Rangers manager Michael Beale pays tribute to Kemar Roofe who scored in what he describes as a dominant 2-0 win at Ross County

Rangers boss Michael Beale:

"As a coach and as the rest of the staff and his players we live with him every day and we know how frustrating he's been the last few months. I'm delighted for Kemar Roofe.

"So that's just rewards for all the work he's done to get himself back and I thought it was a fantastic finish off the corner and then James scored an incredible goal.

"For the first 45 minutes and then patches of the second half I thought we could have stayed with the ball more. I think we've had again over 20 shots and we've had big chances.

"We need to go away from home and keep clean sheets and I thought in the first half our front three showed their power and we were able to play into them and get support.

"Overall I'm delighted with the day at the start of a busy week."

Mackay: Our season won't be defined by Old Firm results

Ross County manager Malky Mackay on Sky Sports:

Ross County manager Malky Mackay on Sky Sports:

"We started okay and then we allowed Rangers to get into the groove.

"At half-time I spoke to them about going out and being brave which we did and I was happy with that.

"We have the chance five minutes in with Jordan White and then we have the one where Sima defends it off the line.

"We showed real character in the second half and really took the game to Rangers but it was a little bit of quality on their part, both their goals had real quality attached to them.

"We don't need to beat Celtic and Rangers to stay in this league but what we have to do is test ourselves against them like we did and make sure they know they are in a game."

Roofe: I'll keep doing what I'm doing

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe spoke to Sky Sports at full time:

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe spoke to Sky Sports at full time:

"The most difficult thing has been mentally, there are ups and downs. You think you've fixed one thing then something else comes up but it's part of the game and you've just got to deal with it.

"I think one of my strengths is mental toughness, I'm resilient and just keep going.

"I love scoring, that's what I'm in the team to do and I've contributed [on Saturday].

"It's just rinse and repeat, whatever I'm doing now I'll just keep doing it."

What's next?

Rangers travel to Eindhoven for Wednesday night's Champions League play off second-leg tie away to PSV.

They return to Scottish Premiership action at home to Celtic on September 3 with the first Old Firm derby of the season live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Ross County's next league match is away to Kilmarnock on September 2. Kick-off 3pm.