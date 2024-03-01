SC Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga title slipping away as Thomas Tuchel's side drop more points

The Bundesliga title is slipping away from Bayern Munich after Thomas Tuchel's side dropped more points with a 2-2 draw away at SC Freiburg.

Freiburg forward Lucas Holer scored an 87th-minute goal to snatch a point for the hosts and further dent Bayern's title hopes.

The draw leaves Bayern seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can open up the gap at the top of the table to 10 points with a win over Cologne on Sunday in a game which is live on Sky Sports (kick-off 2.30pm).

Live Bundesliga Sunday 3rd March 2:30pm

Freiburg started and ended the game well. They took the lead in the 12th minute through captain Christian Gunter's powerful strike.

However, Bayern hit back through a rocket of a shot from Mathys Tel (35) before Jamal Musiala's stunning solo effort (75) looked to be sending the visitors to a crucial victory.

However, Holer's late show stunned Tuchel's side, and their Bundesliga title hopes now hang by a thread ahead of the crunch Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie against Lazio in midweek.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How Bayern lost more ground in the race for the title...

Image: Freiburg's Lucas Holer celebrates his late equaliser against Bayern Munich

Bayern knew anything but a win at Freiburg would hand Bayer Leverkusen a huge advantage in the title race, but Tuchel's side start slowly.

The hosts started full of intent and they got their reward early on. Manuel Neuer made a fine save to stop Roland Sallai's header, then Sallai hit the crossbar with an overhead kick, but the rebound fell to Gunter, who struck the ball perfectly to send it inside the far post.

Bayern eventually got going and finished the first half the stronger of the two sides. They were level in 35th minute when Tel, making a rare start because of Leroy Sane's injury, shifted the ball inside with his first touch and fired a powerful right-footed shot past goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Bayern's improvement continued after the break and Atubolu had to be alert to deny Musiala before Holer cleared Harry Kane's header off the line.

However, Bayern thought they were on course for all three points when Musiala weaved his way through three Freiburg defenders before curling his shot inside the far post.

But it was Holer who had the final say as his fine volley handed Bayer Leverkusen the chance to go 10 points clear at the top.

Stats... This was Bayern's 2,000th Bundesliga match.

Tel made his first Bundesliga start of the season, following a league-high 19 appearances as a substitute. The French teenager scored his first goal since Matchday Five. He now has nine Bundesliga goals overall.

Musiala's goal was his 30th in the Bundesliga overall, making him the youngest Bayern player ever to acheive that tally.

Gunter's goal was the first Freiburg have scored from outside the box this term.

Bayern boss Tuchel: We were not disciplined

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel:

"We played completely without structure (in the first half).

"We were not disciplined. We were not in our positions, we lost possession going forward and allowed them to counter-attack.

"It was very clear that we wanted to play here with a different level of determination but we only started doing that after conceding a goal. But one good half is not good enough to win here.

"It wasn't a matter of will, we played recklessly for the first half hour."

The goals...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Gunter fires home the first goal of the night against Bayern Munich following a superb double save from Manuel Neuer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mathys Tel superbly strikes in an equaliser for Bayern Munich

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamal Musiala showcases his brilliant footwork and fires in Bayern Munich's second

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lucas Holer drives in amazing volley to level it against Bayern Munich and dampen their title hopes

Freiburg host West Ham United in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday (8pm), while Bayern entertain Lazio looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday (8pm).

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...