Freiburg 1-0 West Ham: Late VAR drama as West Ham beaten in Europa League last 16 first-leg tie

West Ham lost their Europa League last 16 first leg tie to Freiburg, beaten 1-0 in Germany, but there was late VAR drama that denied the Hammers a penalty.

The Hammers had looked comfortable for much of the game, but a lapse in concentration saw them behind in the 81st minute after Michael Gregoritsch tapped the hosts ahead.

West Ham were given the glimpse of a lifeline late in added time. Tomas Soucek attempted to hook the ball over the top of Noah Weisshaupt and saw the ball hit the young midfielder's raised arm.

But after four minutes of VAR review, the referee - who had been sent to the monitor - stuck with his original decision to not award the spot kick. West Ham captain Kurt Zouma and manager David Moyes were both seen discussing the incident with the referee at full-time.

After the game, the manager questioned why Weisshaupt had his arms above his head, with Freiburg apparently claiming there was a push on their player.

He told the club's website: "I hope we'll use the penalty decision as motivation next week. If we'd had it given against us, we'd probably think it was harsh, but ultimately I have to say what are you doing with your hands above your head?

"They're trying to claim there might have been a slight push and that's why it wasn't given, but they should have restarted the game with a free-kick if they said it was a push.

Image: Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez signals that West Ham will not be awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review

"It certainly wasn't enough of a push to warrant a free-kick, so that shouldn't mean that it should even come into consideration. The boy has two arms above his head.

"In the Premier League, I'm not sure that would be given, but in UEFA competitions in Europe they're normally given by the referees. I watch Spanish football and German football and nearly every handball is seen.

"If you think of the one we had against Kurt [Zouma at Everton] the other day, but we just have to take it and move on."

The Londoners now have everything to do in next week's second leg at the London Stadium - the fourth time the two teams will play each other this season, after also meeting in the Europa League group stages.

How West Ham were beaten in Germany

Image: Michael Gregoritsch scored the winning goal for Freiburg, but there was late drama in the contest with West Ham

In the opening half an hour, there was plenty of nice build-up, but little end product. But in quick succession, the two sides had their best chances. Manuel Gulde was found in between the defenders with a neat pass, but he did not catch the ball well enough as it bounced into Lukasz Fabianski's hands.

Then, West Ham broke at the other end. Mohammed Kudus found Bowen at the back post with a fine pass but he also did not meet the ball with any real intention, and the shot bobbled wide.

The Hammers saw better efforts after the break. Kudus worked the goalkeeper after some fine solo play, before Lucas Paqueta bobbled an effort wide. From the corner, delivered expertly as ever from James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos sent the ball onto the woodwork.

Team news headlines West Ham made one change from their weekend win against Everton. Lukasz Fabianski replaced Alphonse Areola in goal, with the remaining XI the same from Saturday's win.

And in quick succession, West Ham should have gone ahead. Kudus once again played in a sublime cross, but Paqueta lifted his header over the bar. Then, after a fine break, Bowen stuck again on a better angle, forcing a fine save from Noah Atubolu.

But despite the Hammers' chances and looking comfortable for much of the game, a lapse in concentration allowed Freiburg to score. It began with a midfield giveaway from Edson Alvarez, allowing the hosts forward.

Image: Michael Gregoritsch slotted home late on to seal the win for Freiburg

The ball was eventually worked to Roland Sallai at the top of the area. His cross through the box was than an easy tap home for Gregoritsch, with his marker Zouma seemingly unaware of where his man had gone.

And there was more drama to come when, in the final minute of four added on, West Ham appealed for a penalty after Soucek's hooked ball hit Weisshaupt on the arm. It took three minutes for VAR to have their own look, before the referee was sent to the monitor.

After another minute or so, he signalled that there would be no penalty awarded, as West Ham suffered defeat in Germany.

Zouma: We didn't play well West Ham captain Kurt Zouma to TNT Sport:



“We’re very disappointed. We had a lot of chances to score, but overall we didn’t play very well and they did, and now we have to come from behind.



“I’m not sure what was missing. We knew they were a dangerous team because we played them twice at the group stage, but sometimes you just have days like this.



“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we were looking for, but there’s still everything to play for at 1-0 so we have to digest this one and try to come back stronger.”

Moyes: We will need to play better next week

West Ham manager David Moyes: "It was a little bit typical of an away tie at the knockout stage. We were trying to make sure we gave ourselves a really good result here to go back to London Stadium and I thought for long periods it was going to be that way.

"But we turned the ball over terribly for the goal when really we hadn't given them too many opportunities in the second half.

"We didn't play particularly well in the first half and I wasn't happy with them at half-time, but we improved in the second half and we just didn't have our shooting boots on tonight.

Image: West Ham will now have to overturn their first-leg deficit in next week's return leg

"We missed three or four big chances and all the players had chances from Mo to Jarrod to Lucas, all had opportunities, but we just didn't connect with them tonight.

"We'll need to play better next week than we did tonight. I was really surprised we didn't reach the standards and some of the players were below where we would expect them to be. We gave the ball away far too much and in Europe it's more difficult [to get it back]."

Opta stats - Gregoritsch's fifth European goal of the season

West Ham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 matches across all competitions, while only once have they had a longer run of games without one under David Moyes (15 games, between January and July 2020).

Michael Gregoritsch has scored five goals in the UEFA Europa League this season - the most ever by a Freiburg player in a single campaign in European competition.

West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse has created 22 chances in the UEFA Europa League this season; the most by an English player in a single campaign in the competition since Jack Wilshere in 2017-18 (23).

Freiburg head to VfL Bochum on Sunday in the Bundesliga; kick-off 2.30pm.

West Ham host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm. Watch free highlights of the game shortly after the game on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

