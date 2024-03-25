Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland: Conor Bradley goal adds to Scots woes as Andy Robertson suffers another injury

Scotland's winless run continued as they fell to defeat against Northern Ireland as captain Andy Robertson was forced off injured.

Steve Clarke was looking for a reaction from his players after a "sore" 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands and they started brightly at Hampden Park.

Ryan Christie fired wide and Lyndon Dykes came close but a mistake from Nathan Patterson gifted Northern Ireland a surprise opener.

The defender passed the ball to Conor Bradley to fire in his first international goal before Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury, sparking fears for both Clarke and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Scotland are now without a win in seven for the first time since 2005, while the victory was Northern Ireland's first at Hampden Park for 50 years.

Robertson fears as Scotland struggles continue

Image: Scotland are now without a win in their last seven games

Scotland had the best of the opening stages at Hampden Park as they looked to end their long winless run.

Christie fired wide and Dykes came close after Bailey Peacock-Farrell spilled the ball, but Northern Ireland's defence saved the goalkeeper by clearing the ball.

The visitors rarely threatened but took a surprise lead in the 32nd minute after an error from Patterson.

Image: Conor Bradley fires Northern Ireland ahead against Scotland

The Scotland defender tried to nutmeg Bradley but passed straight to him in the box and his deflected strike landed in the back of the net.

Clarke's side were then dealt another blow with Robertson forced off with an ankle injury after a challenge from Trai Hume, the captain leaving the pitch with his head tucked into his shirt to hide his pain.

As the boos rang around Hampden Park, Northern Ireland should have then doubled their lead before the break. The ball fell to Shea Charles inside the box but the Southampton midfielder fired wide.

Team news Steve Clarke made two changes from Scotland’s 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands with Lyndon Dykes and Liam Cooper replacing Lawrence Shankland and Rayn Porteous.

Northern Ireland made three changes. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Daniel Ballard and Ali McCann all started at Hampden Park..

Scotland struggled to show the form that had secured automatic qualification for Euro 2024 and Billy Gilmour showed his frustration as he picked up a deserved booking for a late challenged on Brodie Spencer.

The hosts then did look like they may find a way back into the match, but their final ball was poor as John McGinn and Jack Hendry spurned chances.

With the final whistle approaching, Peacock-Farrell tipped Lewis Ferguson's ball over before fellow substitute Lawrence Shankland somehow missed the target with his header.

What's next for Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Scotland play two more international friendlies against Gibraltar on June 3 and Finland on June 7 before Clarke's final 23-player squad for Euro 2024 has to be confirmed on Sunday June 8.

The tournament starts on Friday June 14 with Scotland facing hosts Germany; kick-off 8pm.

Northern Ireland's next scheduled fixtures are in September. They face a Nations League double header against Luxembourg (September 5) and Bulgaria (September 8).