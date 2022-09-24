Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Ryan Christie sends Steve Clarke's side back top of Nations League group

Ryan Christie's late penalty returned Scotland to the top of their Nations League group as they came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Hampden Park.

Jack Hendry headed in Christie's floated delivery (49) to equalise for Scotland after John Egan's drilled opener following a corner (18), before Christie sealed the win from the spot after a handball by Alan Browne (82).

Scotland's third consecutive win ensures they need just a point in Tuesday's Group B1 decider against Ukraine in Poland to secure promotion to the Nations League's top tier and the guarantee of a Euro 2024 play-off spot.

They could, though, be short on full-backs for that game after seeing Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey forced off with injury at Hampden on Saturday night, with Andy Robertson and Nathan Patterson already unavailable.

Republic of Ireland are two points clear of bottom spot, knowing a point against Armenia on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium would ensure they remain in the second tier of the Nations League.

How Scotland came back to go top

Hampden was packed but the Tartan Army's optimism drained in the first half.

In the 11th minute of a scrappy start to the game, Ireland attacker Troy Parrot raced through to put the ball in the net despite a despairing attempt by keeper Craig Gordon and the Scots' defence, but the offside flag was belatedly raised.

However, the Irish fans did have something to cheer when Scotland failed to properly clear a James McClean corner and Egan swivelled and fired low past Gordon from eight yards.

Team news Steve Clarke kept the Scotland changes to a minimum following the 3-0 home win over Ukraine on Wednesday with injured right-back Nathan Patterson replaced by Aaron Hickey.

Striker Che Adams dropped to the bench for Lyndon Dykes, who came on in midweek to score a clinching brace.

Southampton's 20-year-old keeper Gavin Bazunu returned between the sticks for Ireland along with captain Egan, defender Matt Doherty and attacker Michael Obafemi.

Scotland were finding it hard to get going.

Stand-in skipper John McGinn, winning his 50th cap, had two shots on goal but on both occasions failed to connect properly and the ball skipped well wide.

Five minutes from the break there was disruption for Scotland when left-back Kieran Tierney went off injured - it looked like a head knock after a clash with Parrott at a corner - and he was replaced by Greg Taylor.

The Tartan Army got the start to the second half they wanted when Christie went past Doherty with ease down the left and crossed for Hendry to head in from 10 yards.

Image: Jack Hendry equalised for Scotland with his head

The mood inside the stadium changed but as Scotland pressed hard to get in front they almost got caught.

Obafemi raced away on the break from the edge of the Ireland box and played in Parrot who had only Gordon to beat but the Hearts keeper stuck a leg out and blocked for a corner, which came to nothing

Anthony Ralston and Ryan Fraser then came on for injured Hickey and Stuart Armstrong with Obafemi making way for Chiedozie Ogbene, who had the ball kicked straight at him by Gordon, the keeper happy to see it land back in his arms.

At the other end, Bazunu tipped Fraser's powerful drive over the bar for a corner which Ireland repelled but only just.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny made three changes in the 75th minute with Doherty, Parrot and Jayson Molumby making way for Seamus Coleman, Callum Robinson and Alan Browne.

Then came the penalty drama.

Referee Sandro Scharer pointed to the spot when Scott McTominay's header from a McGinn corner appeared to hit the arm of Browne.

After a VAR check the penalty stood and Christie sent Bazunu the wrong way with his spot-kick and the home fans rejoiced at the turnaround, although it was a tetchy and nervy ending where McTominay picked up a booking in a melee which rules him out of Tuesday's game with Ukraine.

Scotland face Ukraine in an away fixture which will be played on Tuesday in Krakow, Poland due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The 7.45pm kick-off at the 15,000-capacity Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium is Scotland's final Nations League game of their Group B4 campaign.

The Republic of Ireland's last Nations League game is also on Tuesday in a 7.45pm kick-off against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.