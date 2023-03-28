Scotland 2-0 Spain: Scott McTominay's double secures famous Euro 2024 qualifying victory

Scott McTominay scored a double as Scotland secured a famous victory over Spain to take control of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Manchester United midfielder, who netted twice in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Cyprus, fired in the opener at Hampden Park after just seven minutes.

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes all went close as Spain struggled to make their mark against Steve Clarke's much improved side.

McTominay volleyed home Kieran Tierney's deflected cross just after the break to secure Scotland's first victory over the Spaniards since 1984.

Steve Clarke's side top Group A with two wins from their opening two matches.

Terrific Scotland stun Spain

Scotland handed starts to three players who made an impact off the bench in Saturday's win against Cyprus for the visit of Spain.

McTominay was drafted in for Ryan Jack, Ryan Christie replaced Stuart Armstrong while Lyndon Dykes started in place of the injured Che Adams.

Spain made eight changes following their 3-0 victory over Norway, with former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu handed his first start following his debut double off the bench on Saturday.

Scotland started brightly and McTominay picked up where he left off as he fired in the opener from Andy Robertson's cutback after just seven minutes.

Hampden erupted.

Spain looked for an immediate response and Dani Ceballos threaded a pass through to Mikel Oyarzabal but he could not get the ball under control and it rolled out.

The hosts were then inches from a second in the 15th minute, John McGinn picked out Stuart Armstrong on the edge of the box but his shot went just wide of the post.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn, on his Scotland second start, stood firm as Spain tried once again to level the game as he stopped Joselou's header before the Espanyol striker then cannoned another effort off the crossbar.

Porro fell to the ground after Robertson's shoulder bumped him with the Liverpool defender picking up the first booking of the match as boos and cries of 'cheat' rang around the National Stadium.

Rodri headed just over from the corner kick and Gunn pushed Porro's effort clear as Spain started to make a growing impact on the game.

Scotland responded and McTominay curled a pass towards Christie in the box but David Garcia lunged forward to clear the danger before Kepa was called into action to punch McGinn's ball over the bar.

As half time approached Dykes had a perfect opportunity to double Scotland's lead. He beat Garcia and lifted the ball over Kepa's head only for it to loop over the bar.

Scotland did find their second just after the restart as McTominay claimed another double.

Kieran Tierney burst down the flank and his ball dropped to the Manchester United midfielder who volleyed past Kepa.

The Tartan Army were in dreamland.

Spain again tried to respond but Ryan Porteous was resolute in defence as Pino tried to get a shot away in the 59th minute with Iago Aspas firing over soon after.

With Spain already ringing the changes Steve Clarke looked to his bench in the 75th minute with Kenny McLean and Liam Cooper coming on for Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney, who picked up a knock.

Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson then replaced Aaron Hickey and John McGinn as Scotland continued to look comfortable against the team ranked 10th in the world with Lawrence Shankland then replacing Lyndon Dykes.

As the clock ticked down, Flower of Scotland echoed around the National Stadium.

The perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying and once again a nation dares to dream.

Scotland's next Euro 2024 qualifiers are in June.

They are away to Norway on June 17 before a match against Georgia at Hampden Park on June 20.