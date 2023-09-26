Scotland Women 1-1 Belgium Women: Sophie Howard's last-gasp header rescues a point for hosts in Women's Nations League

Sophie Howard's last-gasp header rescued a point for Scotland as they earned their first Women's Nations League point with a 1-1 draw against Belgium.

The hosts were dealt a blow in the first 20 minutes when Caroline Weir was forced off with an injury, but Scotland still looked the most likely to score as chances fell to Christy Grimshaw and Claire Emslie.

However, Belgium struck just seven minutes into the second half through Kassandra Missipo and looked set to see the game out, yet Leicester defender Howard had the final say, scoring in the final seconds.

A point means Scotland are bottom of Group A1 after England were beaten by the Netherlands, who they will face at the end of October.

The first real chance of the game fell to the hosts in the seventh minute as Belgium were unable to clear from a short corner and Grimshaw forced Nicky Evrard to make a save from point-blank range.

Belgium had an effort of their own just moments later as Feli Delacauw found Marie Detruyer, but her effort whistled just past the post, a warning shot from the visitors who were beginning to find their rhythm.

Scotland were handed a big blow early on when influential midfielder Weir pulled up after challenging for the ball and, despite returning to the field following a lengthy stoppage, the Real Madrid player was eventually forced off the field in the 20th minute.

Evrard made another stop after Emslie's corner was headed goalwards and the game sprung into action with the Belgium threatening again as Jassina Blom had a shot cleared.

The Scottish defence was quickly forced to extinguish the danger again when Lee Gibson made a low save from Tine De Caigny's header.

Scotland came close to breaking the deadlock in the 37th minute when a great cross from Rachel McLaughlan found Grimshaw, but Evrard managed to palm her header behind for a corner and moments later Emslie had a header go over the crossbar.

Image: Kassandra Missipo (centre) had put Belgium in front early in the second half

After an even start to proceedings, Belgium broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when a corner was cleared as far as Tessa Wullaert on the edge of the area and the captain floated the ball to Missipo, who headed home at the back post.

The visitors should have had a second in the 71st minute when a poor pass at the back from Howard allowed Detruyer to burst through the gap, but she fired her shot wide.

Captain Rachel Corsie had a great chance from a corner moments later, but her effort looped over the bar before Belgium saw another brilliant opportunity from Detruyer cleared.

They had a fantastic chance to equalise in the 87th minute when Nicola Docherty whipped in a corner from the left, but Amy Gallacher could only flick it wide before Welma Fon blasted an effort over the bar at the other end.

Scotland's persistence eventually paid off with seconds to go in stoppage time as Gibson's free-kick from just inside the half found Howard, who headed the ball over Evrard to salvage a point with the last move of the game.

What's next?

Scotland's next Nations League match is away to the Netherlands on October 27, with the return at Hampden Park four days later.