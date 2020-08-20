Sevilla vs Inter Milan preview: Julen Lopetegui's side eye sixth title in Europa League final

Inter Milan have waited 10 years to reach another European final and will hope to add the Europa League trophy to their cabinet once again. But in their way are five-times winner Sevilla.

The La Liga club have lifted the trophy twice more than any other side and are aiming for a record-extending sixth title, although Inter are among the sides in joint second place on three wins. They last won the UEFA Cup in the 1997/98 season and have not featured in a European final since their 2009/10 Champions League victory.

But on a personal level, the two managers - who are both managing in their first major European final - could not be further apart in their trophy haul.

Antonio Conte will head into the Europa League final aiming to win a major trophy in his first season in charge of Inter Milan and extend the barren spell of his Sevilla rival Julen Lopetegui.

Conte won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus followed by the 2016/17 Premier League title and 2018 FA Cup with Chelsea, while Lopetegui has been unable to claim a single honour at senior level as coach.

The former goalkeeper oversaw the longest trophy-less spell at Porto between 2014 and 2016 before taking charge of Spain, where he was dismissed a week before the 2018 World Cup having steered his country to the finals.

0:26 Antonio Conte says he is pleased for the fans, after guiding Inter Milan to the final of the Europa League

Lopetegui made way for Fernando Hierro after it was announced he'd be taking over at Real Madrid in August 2018. He only held on to the job until October that year after suffering a 5-1 La Liga thrashing by Barcelona.

The current season finally brought some joy as he guided Sevilla to a top-four finish in La Liga and then reached the Europa League final with a combative side whose work rate exceeds its talent.

They demonstrated this with a 2-1 comeback win against Manchester United in the semi-finals, taking advantage of some sloppy defending to extend their unbeaten run to 20 games in all competitions - the longest such run in the club's history.

But Inter are also in devastating form. They saw off Shakhtar Donetsk with a proverbial flick of the wrist, winning 5-0 in their semi-final meeting. They're also unbeaten in 11 games, winning the last six in all competitions and finishing just a point behind Juventus in Serie A.

Silverware for the Premier League's familiar faces?

Image: Former Man Utd pair Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have only been at Inter a short time but have already reached a major final

Less than a year after leaving the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen could be lifting their first major trophy with Inter Milan.

Of course, the former three all arrived in Italy from Manchester United. Young was the only player to have won trophies at Old Trafford, including the Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

Eriksen was also trophyless during his spell at Tottenham, coming closest in the 2019 Champions League final. Victor Moses is also on loan at Inter from Chelsea, playing four times in Europe so far this season.

Image: Suso had a spell at Liverpool but did not feature much for the first team

Sevilla have their former Premier League stars too. Jesus Navas won the Premier League and two League Cups at Manchester City, and has been involved in two of Sevilla's previous UEFA Cup triumphs.

But it was two not so successful Premier League names that saw off Manchester United last time out. Suso came through the youth ranks at Liverpool but made only a handful of first-team appearances while match winner Luuk de Jong played in only 12 league games for Newcastle on loan in 2014.

The key men - Lukaku vs Banega

Two different positions but two equally dangerous players. At first glace, Lukaku's contribution is easily defined by his Europa League stats.

He has scored six goals - including two in the semi-final - with two assists, 18 shots on target and a shooting accuracy of 61.1 per cent. This isn't counting the two goals and two assists he registered during the Champions League group stages.

Lukaku has struck up a fine partnership with Lautaro Martinez, who also scored twice in the 5-0 win against Shakhtar, with Conte saying of the pair: "It was inevitable that, working hard and working together, a connection between the two would develop. They have the typical selfishness of all strikers, but they also work hard to help the others score."

But what Sevilla lack in a marquee striker they make up for with a formidable midfield maestro in Ever Banega.

He was named man of the match against both Wolves and Manchester United with his midfield string-pulling, tidy, classy and insightful play that has helped guide Sevilla to another final.

It was his sublime pass that opened Wolves up in the quarter-finals as Lucas Ocampos netted the only goal of the game. While he may only have three Europa League assists to his name this season, it his work further back that will be a real test for Inter's midfielders.

Lopetegui: Hard to stop Inter

0:28 Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui says his side deserve their place in the Europa League final after beating Manchester United

Sevilla manager Lopetegui has conceded that despite the club's record in the competition, trying to stop Inter will be a tall order.

"The team has a very characteristic way of playing, all Conte teams have it," he told Sevilla's official website.

Sevilla's route to the final Stage Result Europa League group stage Qarabag 0-3 Sevilla Europa League group stage Sevilla 1-0 Apoel Nicosia Europa League group stage Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange Europa League group stage Dudelange 2-5 Sevilla Europa League group stage Sevilla 2-0 Qarabag Europa League group stage Apoel Nicosia 1-0 Sevilla Europa League last 32 first leg Cluj 1-1 Sevilla Europa League last 32 second leg Sevilla 0-0 Cluj Europa League last 16 Sevilla 2-0 Roma Europa League quarter-finals Wolves 0-1 Sevilla Europa League semi-finals Sevilla 2-1 Man Utd

"It is not easy for such high level players to play in such a peculiar collective way. The squad is full of players with a talent, they will oblige us to play an extraordinary game.

"They are at a magnificent level, a team made to play Champions League football who finished just one point off (Italian champions) Juventus in Serie A, they have magnificent players and an experienced manager."

Conte: We have to play with desire

Image: Antonio Conte has never won a major European title as a manager

Inter manager Conte wants his team to play with passion and show they are the better side in Cologne.

He told UEFA.com: "We have to play with the desire to win and bring the trophy back to Italy - and to bring a trophy back to Inter. We have to show that we're the better team.

Inter Milan's route to the final Stage Result Champions League group stage Inter 1-1 Slavia Prague Champions League group stage Barcelona 2-1 Inter Champions League group stage Inter 2-0 Dortmund Champions League group stage Dortmund 3-2 Inter Champions League group stage Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Champions League group stage Inter 1-2 Barcelona Europa League last 32 first leg Ludogorets 0-2 Inter Europa League last 32 second leg Inter 2-1 Ludogorets Europa League last 16 Inter 2-0 Getafe Europa League quarter-finals Inter 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen Europa League semi-finals Inter 5-0 Shakhtar

"It's always important to be able to tell the lads at the end of the game that we don't have any regrets. If we're the better side, we'll lift the trophy. If not, we'll have given our all, and we'll applaud our opponents."

Team news

To follow...

Opta stats