Sheffield United 0-5 Brighton: Mason Holgate sent off as Simon Adingra scores twice in thumping Seagulls win

Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League.
Bramall LaneAttendance29,522.
Report and free match highlights as Brighton move up to seventh in Premier League; Sheffield United's Mason Holgate sent off for horror tackle; Facundo Buonanotte nets opener before Danny Welbeck adds second; Ben Osborn goal for hosts ruled out; Simon Adingra scores late double
Sunday 18 February 2024 16:55, UK
Sheffield United defender Mason Holgate was sent off in the 13th minute for a horror tackle which helped Brighton ease to a 5-0 victory at Bramall Lane.
Holgate lunged in knee-high on Brighton's Kauro Mitoma and was shown a straight red card following a VAR check before the visitors piled on the misery for Chris Wilder's side, who became the first team in top-division history to concede five or more goals in three consecutive home games.
Facundo Buonanotte forced in the opener at a corner and Danny Welbeck slammed home the second four minutes later while the Blades had Ben Osborn's goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.
Brighton dominated the second half, eventually repeating their quickfire double as Jack Robinson turned the ball into his own net before Simon Adingra swept in their fourth just two minutes later.
Adingra's late deflected effort nestled into the bottom corner for Brighton's fifth and became Sheffield United's 65th goal conceded this season, the most in Premier League history after 25 games, which leaves them seven points from safety as Brighton move up to seventh.
Sheffield United: Foderingham (5); Bogle (6), Holgate (1), Ahmedhodzic (4), Robinson (4), Larouci (5); Osborn (5), Hamer (5), Souza (5), McAtee (5); Osula (5).
Subs: Trusty (5), Brooks (5), Brewster (6), Norwoos (6), Davies (6)
Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Lamptey (6), Webster (6), Van Hecke (7), Dunk (8), Gilmour (7), Gross (8), Buonanotte (8), Adingra (9), Welbeck (8), Mitoma (8).
Subs: Igor (6), Moder (6), Ferguson (6), Fati (6), Estupinan (n/a)
Player of the Match: Simon Adingra
Both goalkeepers were forced into early saves as Brighton's Bart Verbruggen parried from Jayden Bogle before Wes Foderingham had to be alert to keep team-mate Anel Ahmedhodzic from diverting the ball into his own net.
Holgate's moment of madness allowed Brighton to take control with Buonanotte soon hooking in from close range at a corner in the 21st minute and Welbeck then smashing home the rebound from Mitoma's shot three minutes later.
Mitoma and then Pascal Gross both had efforts cleared off the Sheffield United goal line but the visitors were fortunate not to concede when Osborn was given offside after scoring via a ricochet off Buonanotte which was deemed not to have been deliberate.
Brighton had 82 per cent possession in the second half yet it took until the 75th minute for them to score the third as Mitoma's cross from the left was turned into his own net by Robinson.
The home fans were still heading for the exits as Adingra netted the fourth from Gross' cross and it got worse when the winger's effort looped over Foderingham via a deflection.
Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports Premier League:
"It's one of the worst tackles I've seen in years. Even in my era, that would've been a scandalous tackle.
"How on earth Mitoma's managed to get his leg out of the way, I've no idea but thank goodness he has or that's career-ending.
"I feel so sorry for Chris Wilder when you have a player who does that. I've got no idea what he's thinking, he's cost his team."
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports:
"We are very happy for the result. Obviously, the red card for Sheffield United changed the game. We have to be honest when they concede a red card and we have a player more it is [easier] because [otherwise] the game would be very tough.
"When we are dominating the game we have more intention and more focus not to concede a counter-attack. Because we play with our style, and our style is to try to dominate the game. Different teams play on the counter-attack and they want to play without the ball.
"We have to be more focused on the safe passes, short passes, shorter passes and to stay many players close to the ball because when we lose the ball we have to react, and not concede."
|Goals
|Adingra (2), Buonanotte, Welbeck, Robinson OG
|Assists
|Mitoma (2), Dunk, Gross, Fati
|Bonus points
|Dunk (3pts), Adingra, Gross (2pts)
Sheffield United are back on Sky Sports next Sunday, travelling to Wolves in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 1.30pm.
Brighton are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host Everton; kick-off 3pm.
