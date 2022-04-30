Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Shrewsbury Town 0

    Wigan Athletic 3

    • J Vela (43rd minute own goal)
    • W Keane (50th minute pen, 65th minute)

    Shrewsbury 0-3 Wigan: Will Keane double sees Latics secure League One title and return to Championship

    Report and highlights as Wigan finish top of League One for a third time in seven years; Will Keane’s second-half double, after a Josh Vela own goal in the first half, helped the Latics to a comfortable win and took them to 92 points; Rotherham were two points behind in second

    Saturday 30 April 2022 15:13, UK

    Wigan's players celebrate at full time after a 3-0 win at Shrewsbury confirms that they are crowned as League One champions

    Wigan have been promoted to the Championship after a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury saw them crowned Sky Bet League One champions.

    After avoiding relegation to the fourth tier last season, Wigan rounded off a stellar campaign to finish top of League One for a third time in seven seasons.

    A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches.

    Keane also won the division's Golden Boot with 26 goals.

    After a cagey start, Marko Marosi did well to claw Max Power's 35-yard free-kick around the post.

    Power later rattled the post with a free-kick from an acute angle, before the ball fortuitously bounced off Vela and over the line.

    In the 50th minute, Keane doubled the advantage by sending Marosi the wrong way from the penalty spot after Tom Flanagan had handled Power's strike.

    Keane got his second 15 minutes later, getting the faintest of glances on James McClean's inviting dead-ball delivery.

    Daniel Udoh had the home team's best chance late on but he could not bundle the ball past Ben Amos from point-blank range.

