Southampton vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Team news

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is expected to miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham due to an ankle ligament injury.

Redmond suffered the problem during Wednesday evening's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at home to Championship club Brentford.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could return to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad having resumed training following a thigh injury, while summer signing Mohammed Salisu is building fitness as he awaits his Saints debut.

1:59 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Southampton and Brentford

Tottenham will assess their squad after their gruelling Europa League trip to Bulgaria on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho should be able to freshen things up if he needs to after leaving eight players at home, with Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld among those who did not travel.

Japhet Tanganga is out with a thigh injury, but Serge Aurier will hope to shake off a training knock.

0:39 Gareth Bale is greeted by cheering Tottenham fans as he arrives at Spurs' training ground ahead of his move from Real Madrid

How to follow

Follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

0:59 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praises the performance of Tanguy Ndombele after he scored the winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League qualifying second round

Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports

One hundred and forty-six Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

0:28 Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Sergio Reguilon's future at the club will be resolved soon ahead of a proposed move to Tottenham

Opta stats