Southampton vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.

St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton 0

    Tottenham Hotspur 0

      Friday 18 September 2020 16:52, UK

      Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has accused Dele Alli of being &#39;lazy&#39; in training

      Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

      Team news

      Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is expected to miss Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham due to an ankle ligament injury.

      Redmond suffered the problem during Wednesday evening's 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at home to Championship club Brentford.

      Midfielder Stuart Armstrong could return to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad having resumed training following a thigh injury, while summer signing Mohammed Salisu is building fitness as he awaits his Saints debut.

      Southampton v Brentford 1:59
      Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Southampton and Brentford

      Tottenham will assess their squad after their gruelling Europa League trip to Bulgaria on Thursday night.

      Jose Mourinho should be able to freshen things up if he needs to after leaving eight players at home, with Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld among those who did not travel.

      Japhet Tanganga is out with a thigh injury, but Serge Aurier will hope to shake off a training knock.

      Smiles from Gareth Bale as he arrives at Tottenham&#39;s training ground ahead of his loan move. 0:39
      Gareth Bale is greeted by cheering Tottenham fans as he arrives at Spurs' training ground ahead of his move from Real Madrid

      Follow Southampton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadion Lokomotiv Plovdiv on September 17, 2020 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. 0:59
      Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praises the performance of Tanguy Ndombele after he scored the winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League qualifying second round

      Sergio Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla 0:28
      Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says Sergio Reguilon's future at the club will be resolved soon ahead of a proposed move to Tottenham

      Opta stats

      • Southampton have won both of their last two home league games against Tottenham; they had won none of their previous six such matches against Spurs at St. Mary's before this (D2 L4).
      • Tottenham have lost two of their last three Premier League meetings with Southampton (W1), as many as their previous 15 before this (W11 D2). Spurs last lost back-to-back league games against Saints back in March 2004 (three in a row).
      • Against no other current Premier League side are Spurs on a longer wait for a clean sheet than they are versus Southampton, failing to keep a shutout in any of their last nine meetings with Saints (also nine v Liverpool).
      • Southampton have won their first home game in just one of their 21 Premier League campaigns (D10 L10), with that victory coming against Blackburn in their relegation season of 2004-05 (3-2).
      • Tottenham haven't started a Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats since 2011-12. However, Spurs are unbeaten in their first away game in each of their last four Premier League seasons (W2 D2).
      • Southampton have won each of their last four Premier League games played on a Sunday, as many as they managed across their previous 23 such games (D8 L11). Meanwhile, Tottenham have lost more Premier League games on Sunday than any other side, with last week's loss against Everton their 88th such defeat.
