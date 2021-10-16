Southampton 1-0 Leeds: Armando Broja strike earns Saints their first Premier League win of the season

Armando Broja scored on his maiden Premier League start to earn Southampton a much-deserved first league win of the season, beating a below-par Leeds 1-0 at St Mary's.

There was pressure on the Saints heading into Saturday's game, having drawn four and lost three of their opening seven league games of the season, while Leeds were looking to build on their first victory of the season against Watford before the international break.

But Southampton dominated against a Leeds side who looked to be feeling the effects of Raphinha, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips' absences.

After having 12 shots in the first half, it looked to be the same story for Southampton, who have struggled to convert chances this term. But a superb break saw Chelsea loanee Broja slot home from Nathan Redmond's squared pass for his first Premier League goal.

Leeds failed to register a shot on target during the game, and drop back down the table into 17th. Southampton move above them into 15th with seven points.

How Southampton saw off Leeds

It took a little while for the game to get going at St Mary's, but around the 20-minute mark, Southampton had two wonderful chances. Redmond tried his luck from range - already firing wide with a weak effort earlier in the game - but this one forced a superb low stop from Illan Meslier.

Redmond then delivered the corner, which Tino Livramento nodded on. Mohamed Elyounoussi was incoming at the back post with a leaping header, but he missed it by mere centimetres as the ball squeezed wide.

Southampton continued to see the better of the play and the shots, and the Leeds goalkeeper was again called into action as some poor control from Pascal Struijk allowed Elyounoussi into the area. He had to do a bit of work to keep the ball at his feet, but his eventual shot was pushed behind superbly by Meslier.

Player ratings Southampton: McCarthy (6), Livramento (7), Bednarek (6), Salisu (6), Perraurd (7), Diallo (6), Romeu (7), Elyounoussi (7), Djenepo (7), Broja (8), Redmond (8).



Subs used: S Armstrong (5), Walcott (n/a), Tella (n/a).



Leeds Meslier (7), Shackleton (6), Llorente (6), Cooper (7), Dallas (7), Struijk (5), Klich (7), Harrison (6), Roberts (6), James (7), Rodrigo (5).



Subs used: Forshaw (5), Gelhardt (5), Summerville (n/a).



Man of the match: Armando Broja.

Meanwhile, Leeds only registered one shot in the first half - Tyler Roberts' effort from range going well wide - and feeling the effects of Bamford and Raphinha's absences.

Team news Southampton made five changes. Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott, Nathan Tella and Adam Armstrong all drop to the bench, while James Ward-Prowse missed his first Premier League game since December 2018 through suspension.

Romain Perraud, Moussa Djenepo, Armando Broja, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo all came into the XI.

Leeds made three change, with Raphinha not yet ready to feature after international duty. He was not included in the matchday squad, along with Junior Firpo and Kalvin Phillips. Tyler Roberts, Pascal Strujik and Jack Harrison came in for the trio.

Seven minutes after the break, and Southampton finally made the breakthrough. It was a superb counter-attack, with Moussa Djenepo's low pass finding the run of Redmond. He easily got in behind Diego Llorente, driving into the area, before squaring for Broja on his right. It was then a slotted finish from the youngster for his first Premier League goal.

Southampton continued to see the better of the play, but almost gifted Leeds an equaliser in the 68th minute. Stuart Dallas pinged the ball forward with Ibrahima Diallo not realising that Dan James was incoming too just behind. The Leeds winger muscled the defender off the ball before sending the ball around the oncoming Alex McCarthy, but it ended up flashing wide of the far post.

But in truth, Leeds offered very little going forward and finished the game without registering a shot on target as an assured Southampton deservedly took all three points.

Man of the match - Armando Broja

20 - Aged 20 years and 36 days, Armando Broja is the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start for Southampton. Opportune. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2021

It was a toss-up between Broja and Redmond for the award, but for scoring his first Premier League goal on his first start, Broja takes the plaudits. He had a joint-high five shots in the game, with two on target and one goal. He was also involved in nine aerial duels, winning 66.7 per cent of them.

What's next?

Southampton are back at St Mary's next weekend when they welcome Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. For Leeds, they host Wolves at Elland Road on the same day. Both games kick-off at 3pm.