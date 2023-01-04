Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi's first-half strike lifts visitors out of relegation zone

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a deserved 1-0 win over bottom side Southampton at St Mary's.

Forest, 18th in the table after an impressive home draw with Chelsea on New Year's Day, travelled to the south coast in search of their first away win this season and took the lead when Brennan Johnson, who had earlier rattled the crossbar from close range, pounced on a Lyanco error and raced clear before setting up Taiwo Awoniyi for a simple tap-in (27).

Southampton, who have now lost six consecutive league games, wasted an opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Che Adams fired wide but failed to register a shot on target and were again booed off by their own fans at the end of each half.

The result leaves Southampton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on 12 points after 17 matches. Forest rise to 15th having lost just two of their past eight league matches.

Image: Taiwo Awoniyi's first-half goal was enough for Nottingham Forest to beat Southampton

Player ratings Southampton: Bazunu (5), Walker-Peters (6), Lyanco (4), Bella-Kotchap (5), Salisu (6), Perraud (5), Lavia (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Elyounoussi (6), Mara (6), Adams (5).



Subs: Caleta-Car (6), Edozie (6), Aribo (6), A Armstrong (6), S Armstrong (5).



Nottingham Forest: Henderson (6), Aurier (6), Worrall (7), Boly (7), Lodi (7), Yates (7), Freuler (6), Mangala (6), Johnson (7), Gibbs-White (6), Awoniyi (7).



Subs: Colback (6), Scarpa (6), Surridge (6), Toffolo (n/a), N Williams (n/a).



Player of the match: Brennan Johnson.

Disgruntled Southampton supporters chanted 'you don't know what you're doing' at full-time as manager Nathan Jones' losing run since taking the job extends to four Premier League games.

"Whatever the fans think, we're in this situation. That isn't entirely my doing," he said after the game.

"We've only won one game here in however many. I've only had two home games here and I've won one [against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup). I know the frustration, but it's not entirely my making.

"The players are low on confidence and the fans can get behind them, whatever they think. They want to see a result and a performance and we're trying to give them that.

"There's no lack of effort, maybe a little know-how and a little naivety, but when you're low on confidence things don't quite happen. But things will change and they have to get behind the team for that."

How Forest earned vital win

Nottingham Forest arrived on the south coast with the Premier League's worst away record, ready to take on the team with the poorest home form.

In a high-stakes encounter notable for Bhupinder Singh Gill becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in the Premier League, an elaborate light show illuminated the stadium ahead of kick-off and the energy initially transferred onto the pitch as both sides squandered glorious early chances.

Southampton's top scorer Adams was culpable first, skewing wastefully wide with time and space after being sent clean through by Kyle Walker-Peters following a poor clearance from Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The woeful miss was a major let-off for the visitors and they almost compounded Saints' frustration with their first attack.

Image: Che Adams wasted an early chance to give Southampton the lead

After Awoniyi delivered a low cross from the left, Ryan Yates' mishit shot fell kindly to the unmarked Johnson but his rising effort struck the frame of the goal.

There was to be no second reprieve for Southampton as the slack defending which has been a hallmark of a dismal campaign once again led to their undoing. Saints defender Lyanco dithered and then sloppily conceded possession on halfway, allowing the jet-heeled Johnson to burst clear and square to Awoniyi, who tapped in to score his fifth goal of the campaign.

The breakthrough was only Forest's second goal on the road in the league this season and broke a six-game drought dating back to a 1-1 draw at Everton in August.

Team news Southampton manager Nathan Jones made three changes to his side following Saturday's narrow 2-1 defeat by Fulham at Craven Cottage. Romain Perraud, Romeo Lavia and Sekou Mara replaced Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo and Samuel Edozie, who all dropped to the bench. There was no surprise to see Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper stick with the same starting XI that deservedly earned a point at home to Chelsea on New Year's Day. There was a spot on the bench for winter signing Gustavo Scarpa, who is now eligible after joining on January 1.

Saints conjured nothing in response before the break and suffered the recurring ignominy of being jeered from the field by their success-starved supporters.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession during a tight second period but failed to test Henderson, while appearing susceptible to counter-attacks.

They were given four minutes of added time to chase a valuable leveller. However, Forest were more than comfortable and jubilantly celebrated a first top-flight away win since a 2-1 success at Blackburn in May 1999.

Steve Cooper's resurgent side have now taken 11 points from the last 21 available, having only managed six from the previous 33.

Jones: We have a mountain to climb

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton manager Nathan Jones acknowledges his side were not good enough as they failed to register a shot on target against Nottingham Forest

Southampton manager Nathan Jones said: "It does [give us a mountain to climb]. We started the game really well, on the front foot and had a glorious opportunity to take the lead and didn't take it and we gifted them a goal. We know if you play square or loose balls into midfield, you are susceptible to giving the ball away.

"We never demonstrated enough quality in possession. We had enough possession around the box, but we didn't convert that into chances. That's the frustrating thing. We needed to be braver and bolder with our passing at times, and we weren't. That allowed Forest to sit in and we couldn't break them down.

"It could have been different, but we have to do certain things better for the scoreline to change. One, we need to keep clean sheets. Two, we need to take chances. Three, we need to show more bravery in the final third. Once we do that, we give ourselves the chance to win the game."

Cooper: Forest fans overdue an away win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was thrilled after his side picked up their first victory on the road this season

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: "When the game settled, we were by far the better team and the first half we controlled.

"I challenged the players not to shy away from the fact that we've not picked up enough points away from home. And we're going to have to start doing that. We wanted to face up to that and didn't think about Southampton and league positions.

"All of our fans deserve credit for this year but it was great for the away fans. I know away tickets are hard to get so I know there are regular away travellers who haven't seen us win away in the league. So they deserved that tonight.

"It's a reference point for sure. It [getting out of the bottom three] is something we've wanted to do. It's easier said than done, we know how hard these games are. We've just got to continue and take it step by step, with the culture and togetherness."

FPL stats: Southampton vs Nottingham Forest Goals Awoniyi Assists Johnson Bonus points Awoniyi (3pts) | Aurier (2pts) | Lodi, Boly, Henderson (1pt)

