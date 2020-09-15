St Mirren vs Celtic preview

Team news, stats and prediction as St Mirren host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.
Team news
Peter Urminsky has returned to training ahead of St Mirren's Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday night.
The Buddies' third-choice goalkeeper had to sit out the defeat by Hibernian on Saturday as a precaution after fellow keepers Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness both recorded positive Covid-19 tests.
Saints still have emergency loan keeper Zdenek 'Bobby' Zlamal available but forward Kristian Dennis is a doubt with a knock.
Leigh Griffiths has recovered from his calf injury but will not be in the Celtic squad.
The Hoops striker has not played since March and will have to get up to speed.
Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.
How to follow
Follow the action with our dedicated blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.
Opta stats
- St. Mirren are winless in 21 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L19) since a 4-0 victory in March 2010 under Gus MacPherson.
- Celtic have won nine of their last 11 league visits to St. Mirren (D2), keeping a clean sheet in eight of those matches.
- St. Mirren have lost both of their last two league games without scoring a goal; they last lost three in a row while failing to score each time back in November 2018.
- Celtic have won 24 of their last 27 league matches (D2 L1), including each of the last three in a row while keeping a clean sheet in each of the three.
- Albian Ajeti has scored in each of his opening three league appearances for Celtic, netting three times from just four shots (three on target); his 33 minutes-per-goal average is the best of any player in this season's Scottish Premiership.