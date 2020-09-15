Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St Mirren vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Simple Digital Arena.

St Mirren 0

    Celtic 0

      All Sky Bet Odds

      St Mirren vs Celtic preview

      Follow the action with our dedicated blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel

      Tuesday 15 September 2020 23:15, UK

      Odsonne Edouard scores a hat-trick against Hamilton on the opening weekend of the new season
      Image: Odsonne Edouard will look to add his goal tally against St Mirren

      Team news, stats and prediction as St Mirren host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

      Team news

      Peter Urminsky has returned to training ahead of St Mirren's Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday night.

      The Buddies' third-choice goalkeeper had to sit out the defeat by Hibernian on Saturday as a precaution after fellow keepers Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness both recorded positive Covid-19 tests.

      Celtic are unbeaten from their opening five games in the Scottish Premiership 0:34
      Celtic boss Neil Lennon refused to discuss names, with the club linked to Preston's Ben Davies and Charlton's Alfie Doughty, but said they are looking for the 'right fit', having sent Boli Bolingoli out on loan

      Saints still have emergency loan keeper Zdenek 'Bobby' Zlamal available but forward Kristian Dennis is a doubt with a knock.

      Leigh Griffiths has recovered from his calf injury but will not be in the Celtic squad.

      Trending

      The Hoops striker has not played since March and will have to get up to speed.

      Winger Mikey Johnston continues his recovery from calf surgery.

      More on this story

      How to follow

      Follow the action with our dedicated blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

      Opta stats

      • St. Mirren are winless in 21 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L19) since a 4-0 victory in March 2010 under Gus MacPherson.
      • Celtic have won nine of their last 11 league visits to St. Mirren (D2), keeping a clean sheet in eight of those matches.
      • St. Mirren have lost both of their last two league games without scoring a goal; they last lost three in a row while failing to score each time back in November 2018.
      • Celtic have won 24 of their last 27 league matches (D2 L1), including each of the last three in a row while keeping a clean sheet in each of the three.
      • Albian Ajeti has scored in each of his opening three league appearances for Celtic, netting three times from just four shots (three on target); his 33 minutes-per-goal average is the best of any player in this season's Scottish Premiership.
      Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

      Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

      Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Sky Ocean Rescue