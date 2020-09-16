St Mirren 1-2 Celtic: Champions close gap on Rangers at top of Scottish Premiership

Goals from Shane Duffy and James Forrest helped Celtic come from behind to win 2-1 at St Mirren and stay in touch with Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The champions fell behind after just three minutes at the Simple Digital Arena as Lee Erwin scrambled home his first goal for St Mirren.

However, the visitors responded to that setback to go in ahead at the break thanks to well-taken headers from Duffy - the recently signed centre-back's second in two games - and Forrest.

Neil Lennon's side held on for the win despite Odsonne Edouard's second-half penalty miss to close the gap on Rangers at the top of the table to three points with a game in hand.

St Mirren, meanwhile, stay in seventh.

