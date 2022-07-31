Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St Mirren vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

The SMiSA Stadium.

St Mirren 0

    Motherwell 0

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keanu Baccus following a fast break.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jake Carroll (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

      free_kick_won icon

      Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn because of an injury.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

      free_kick_won icon

      Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

      yellow_card icon

      Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

      free_kick_won icon

      Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Dunne with a headed pass.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.