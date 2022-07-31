27' Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keanu Baccus following a fast break.

25' Jake Carroll (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

23' Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

23' Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

22' Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

19' Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn because of an injury.

10' Attempt missed. Sean Goss (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

9' Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9' Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

6' Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

6' Foul by Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

6' Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2' Attempt blocked. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Dunne with a headed pass.

2' Foul by Sondre Solholm Johansen (Motherwell).

2' Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First Half begins.