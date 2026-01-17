Sunderland 2-1 Crystal Palace: Eagles beaten in the Premier League after Marc Guehi and Oliver Glasner exit announcements

Crystal Palace were beaten 2-1 by Sunderland in the Premier League, capping off a dramatic 24 hours where Oliver Glasner revealed both he and captain Marc Guehi will depart the club.

The Austrian revealed the news in his pre-match press conference on Friday - Glasner will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, while Guehi missed the trip to the Stadium of Light with his move to Manchester City expected soon.

It was a situation that left Glasner furious at full-time, where he described the team as having been 'completely abandoned'. Crystal Palace already have a thin squad and did not make a substitution during the game.

And perhaps expectedly, the Eagles' form did not improve. They let a 1-0 lead slip and are now 10 games without a win in all competitions since they beat Shelbourne in the Conference League on December 11.

After two big misses from Jean-Philippe Mateta - subject to his own transfer speculation - Crystal Palace took the lead through Yeremy Pino. He had also given them late hope in last weekend's shock FA Cup exit to Macclesfield, this time sticking a foot through the middle of his defenders to poke the ball past Robin Roefs.

Image: Brian Brobbey scored the winning goal for Sunderland

But Crystal Palace's lead lasted just three minutes as Sunderland hit back. Nordi Mukiele sent in a superb cross from the right-hand side and Enzo Le Fee was unmarked in the middle to sweep into the back of the net.

The Eagles should have gone into the break ahead, too. Tyrick Mitchell fizzed a header wide late in the first half while Mateta also had the ball in the net, but was offside.

Sunderland dominated possession after half-time, and finally made it count in the 71st minute. Noah Sadiki found Brian Brobbey down the left of the area, and the striker flicked the ball goalwards with his instep, nestling home via the underside of the crossbar.

Team news headlines Sunderland made four changes. Luke O'Nien, Dennis Cirkin, Simon Adingra and Eliezer Mayenda dropped out and were among the substitutes. Dan Ballard, Omar Alderete, Reinildo and Brian Brobbey came into the XI.

Oliver Glasner made seven changes from last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Macclesfield.

Jean-Philippe Mateta started amid transfer links away from Crystal Palace. He came into the XI alongside Dean Henderson, Maxime Lacroix, Jefferson Lerma, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Brennan Johnson.

Marc Guehi was not in the side as his move to Man City edges closer. Borna Sosa, Christantus Uche, Walter Benitez, Jaydee Canvot, Kaden Rodney and Joel Drakes-Thomas also dropped out.

The Black Cats remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this season, and move into eighth place - just three points from the top four.

Crystal Palace meanwhile drop into 14th place and have now lost three successive away games in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner to Sky Sports: "I think the players gave everything they could. We made no substitutions, look at the bench, there are just kids there.

"We feel like we're being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this.

"We are preparing and then yesterday, I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.

"If your heart gets ripped out twice a year, with Eze one day before a game in the summer and your captain one day before a game - I've just got no understanding.

"I've been in football for 30 years and never experienced this, not once. Now it happens twice in six or seven months. That's just where we are now.

"We're playing for weeks now with just 12 or 13 players in our squad. Some players have played their 35th game now.

"For 50 or 60 minutes, we played well here and for 15 or 20 minutes, we were under pressure and conceded the goal. The players tried everything but again, I couldn't give them any support from the bench and it makes it so tough.

"The players left their hearts on the pitch, were fighting. It's not too easy to play here and for all the circumstances, the team has done exceptionally well. But again, we don't feel supported.

"I heard yesterday at 10.30am for the first time that we were selling Marc. I think the negotiations were a few days long so nobody would have called at 10am and by 10.30am, everything was agreed.

"Then we have to deal with it. One day before a game, we have to come where to Sunderland, we know we're not on the best run. We know the circumstances with no players available and we're selling our captain.

"No team would do this. Other teams, the players play and then the next day, they're leaving and we are selling the day before?"

Will you see the season out yourself? "I don't know. I always have a huge appreciation for this group of players.

"I completely trust them. Their character is exceptional and we will stick together and turn around. I will never step back because these players deserve Oliver Glasner as their manager and leader and this is what I will do.

"Sometimes it would help if we had a little bit of support."

Sherwood: Glasner wants out now

Tim Sherwood on Soccer Saturday:

"When your manager says he is leaving, how does that feel for the squad? It works both ways. It's self-preservation. Now they are losing games.

"When he takes the Palace job, he knows what he is going into. You develop players and you sell them on. That is a selling club.

"He wants to leave that club as quickly as possible. He wants out of the club and he wants out now."

Le Bris: A well-deserved and important win

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris to Sky Sports: "An important win once again because it's not easy to win in the Premier League. Even if we started a bit slowly, or the opponent started better than us, we found a solution to come back and win in the end.

"We showed a really good level of maturity and confidence with the way we want to play. It wasn't perfect during the first half, but we tried to improve a few details during the half-time and we said we don't have to step back. It's more about doing things well and even better than we did in the first half.

"We were a bit more aggressive, a bit more composed and a bit more vertical as well to create chances and in the end, it's a well-deserved win."

On Brobbey: "He's getting better game after game. He needed to build his fitness level at the beginning and now it's done, it's more about connections with his teammates and for a striker, you're always on the edge for your confidence.

"Now he's on the right side of the confidence, so let's push and hopefully he will score again."

