Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane forced off injured after setting Bundesliga record with 31st goal

Harry Kane limped off injured after making Bundesliga history as Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-2 victory at bottom club Darmstadt.

The England captain scored his 31st league goal to surpass Uwe Seeler's record for the most in a debut season in the German top flight, but was later substituted after receiving treatment on the pitch having collided with a post just a week before he is due to face Brazil in a friendly at Wembley.

"He stumbled and fell in the net and twisted his ankle," Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel later said of Kane's injury. "He is cooling it now with ice. There is no diagnosis yet. We have to wait and see and hope it is just a scary moment."

Kane's landmark goal arrived after Jamal Musiala had cancelled out Tim Skarke's shock opener for the hosts before Bayern scored three in the second half to close the gap on leaders Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

Musiala netted his second shortly after the hour mark with substitutes Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel adding the fourth and fifth although Darmstadt's Oscar Vilhelmsson scored a late consolation.

Darmstadt, winless in their previous 18 league matches, took the lead when Skarke slotted home at the end of a surging run from Mathias Honsak.

But Bayern deservedly equalised through Musiala as he fired in after being inadvertently set up by Kane before the striker grabbed his goal, stooping to head in Joshua Kimmich's cross from close range in added time of the first half.

Vilhelmsson nearly levelled within 60 seconds when his strike crashed against the crossbar but Musiala gave Bayern breathing space in the second half, finding the net at the end of a mazy run.

Image: Jamal Musiala celebrates his equaliser with team-mate Harry Kane

Musiala shone throughout and set up Gnabry just three minutes after coming on before Kane was forced off after falling awkwardly and colliding with the right post trying to turn in the rebound from Musiala's shot that hit the crossbar.

Darmstadt substitute Sebastian Polter hit the left post with a powerful shot and moments later Mathys Tel scored Bayern's fifth with a close-range volley before Vilhelmsson swept in a late consolation.

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action after the international break at home to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday March 30, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

