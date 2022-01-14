Tottenham vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Tottenham are checking on one case of Covid ahead of the north London derby with Arsenal.

The potential absence will add to a lengthy injury list which sees Eric Dier (calf), Heung-Min Son (muscle), Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero (both hamstring) ruled out.

Boss Antonio Conte has asked Steven Bergwijn whether he is fit enough to be on the bench after a recent calf problem while it remains to be seen whether Tanguy Ndombele will be included in the squad after being left out in midweek for disciplinary reasons.

Arsenal have a host of issues which threatened to see the game postponed. Granit Xhaka is banned after his red card at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Cedric Soares was replaced early on at Anfield as Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) both missed the game.

Martin Odegaard tested positive for Covid earlier in the week while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all with their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to follow

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 16th January 4:00pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out..

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Arsenal (W5 D2), their longest such run against their north London rivals since a run of nine between 1960 and 1968.

Following their 3-1 victory at the Emirates in September, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since the 2013-14 campaign.

Tottenham are looking to win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961.

Arsenal have won their last two Premier League away games, netting as many goals in these two victories (9) as they had in their previous nine league games on the road.

Tottenham are unbeaten in all eight of their Premier League games under Antonio Conte, the best unbeaten start for a Spurs manager in their league history (W5 D3). The last manager whose first league defeat with Spurs came in a north London derby was Ossie Ardiles, who fell to a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal in August 1993.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has won just one of his eight meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (D4 L3), with all of these coming as Chelsea manager between 2016 and 2018. Of clubs he's faced at least five times in his managerial career, against no side does the Italian have a lower win rate than against the Gunners (12.5 per cent).

After failing to score or assist in any of his first nine Premier League games against Arsenal, Tottenham's Son Heung-min has had a hand in five goals in his last four north London derby appearances (3 goals, 2 assists).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the top scorer in north London derby history in all competitions, netting 11 goals in his 16 games for Spurs against Arsenal. However, he's not scored in either of his last two appearances against the Gunners, his longest drought against them in his career.

In the latest Essential Football Podcast, host Alice Piper is joined by Nick Wright, Charlotte Marsh, and Peter Smith to preview this weekend's Premier League action. Plus we hear from Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith ahead of the north London derby.

PART ONE | Alan Smith delivers his north London derby verdict ahead of Arsenal's trip to Tottenham and explains why the midfield battle will be key after the Gunners' tiring battle with 10 men at Liverpool on Thursday.

PART TWO | It's first vs second in the Premier League on Saturday when Manchester City host Chelsea. Is this the London club's last chance to stay in touch with leaders City? And could a win for Thomas Tuchel's side open the door for Liverpool, too? Plus we look ahead to Philippe Coutinho's Aston Villa debut, with Steven Gerrard's men facing an out-of-sorts Man Utd for the second time in a week.

PART THREE | Jarrod Bowen is in fine form and we take a look at the numbers behind his recent purple patch and discuss how it is driving West Ham back into the top-four race after their dip in December. Ahead of their match with Leeds we also examine how injuries have made life tough for Marcelo Bielsa this season. And finally, will Brighton or Crystal Palace come out on top in their rivalry showdown on Friday night?