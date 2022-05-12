Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs overwhelm 10-man Gunners in north London derby to ignite top-four bid

Tottenham overwhelmed 10-man Arsenal to reignite their Champions League qualification hopes with an emphatic 3-0 victory in a breathless 191st north London derby.

Arsenal wilted and then imploded on a night of high drama and tension at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Cedric Soares' push on Heung-Min Son presenting Harry Kane with the 22nd-minute penalty he converted to give Spurs the lead.

The Gunners, overawed by the atmosphere and occasion, were reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was given his marching orders for a mindless barge on Son (33), and Spurs needed just four minutes to hammer home their advantage when Kane stooped to head in his second.

Any prospect of an Arsenal comeback was extinguished when Son fired in a third, and his 21st of the season, 70 seconds into the second half, as fifth-placed Spurs saw out a comprehensive victory to cut fourth-placed Arsenal's advantage in the race for a top-four finish to a point with two games to play.

Champions League qualification is still in Arsenal's hands but the damaging nature of this north London derby collapse and a less than favourable run-in will give Tottenham renewed belief of finishing ahead of the Gunners in the top four.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (8), Royal (7), Sanchez (7), Dier (7), Davies (8), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (7), Sessegnon (7), Kulusevski (7), Son (8), Kane (9).



Subs: Bergwijn (6), Moura (6), Rodon (n/a).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Tomiyasu (5), Holding (2), Gabriel (5), Cedric (4), Xhaka (5), Elneny (6), Saka (5), Odegaard (6), Martinelli (5), Nketiah (5).



Subs: Lacazette (5), Smith Rowe (5), Tavares (5).



Man of the Match: Harry Kane.

Spurs ensure top-four race goes to the wire

Harry Kane gives Tottenham an early lead in the derby, after converting from the penalty spot.

The north London derby was a powder keg waiting to be ignited and, after an encouraging Arsenal start, the spark came for Spurs midway through the half. Cedric's nudge prevented Son from reaching Dejan Kulusevski's deep cross and left referee Paul Tierney with no option but to point to the spot, from where Kane slotted home for the 13th time in this fixture.

Team news Davinson Sanchez replaced the injured Cristian Romero in Tottenham’s only change from the 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka passed a late fitness as Mikel Arteta named an unchanged team following Arsenal’s victory over Leeds.

Cedric's clumsy conceding of the penalty was upstaged in farcical circumstances when Holding recklessly collided with Son off the ball and picked up his second yellow of the game to leave Arsenal with almost an hour to overturn the one-goal deficit with 10 men.

Rob Holding receives a second yellow card, after a foul on Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham took full advantage of the man advantage, with Kane evading Takehiro Tomiyasu to head in his second within four minutes of Holding's dismissal, and Spurs ensured they retained a tight grip on the contest through to the interval when Hugo Lloris tipped Eddie Nketiah's curling effort over the bar.

Harry Kane arrives at the back post to double Tottenham's lead.

Two swiftly become three when the ball broke for Son in the Arsenal area after Gabriel's sliding challenge on Kane, and the South Korean dispatched Spurs' third in the second minute of the second half.

Heung-Min Son extends the lead for Tottenham in the north London derby.

Arsenal were indebted to Aaron Ramsdale for preventing further embarrassment with fine saves to keep out Emerson Royal's header and Kane's swerving, long-range drive, but that was scant consolation for the Gunners who must pick themselves up fast to avoid their north London rivals adding the most-coveted of prizes - Champions League qualification - to this derby triumph before the season is up.

Holding's immaturity costs Arsenal

Image: Arsenal and Tottenham players come together after Rob Holding was shown a red card

Rob Holding has revelled in his role as Arsenal's finisher at times this season, coming off the bench to help secure wins over Wolves, Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United. He started victories over West Ham and Leeds this month. But this was a wretched night.

The central defender had fouled Heung-Min Son twice already before he even went into the book. Smiling at the Spurs man, one might have thought he was relishing the battle, but instead he became caught up in it. Gary Neville called it ego and that is how it seemed.

"What is he doing? Oh my goodness," said Neville, on-co-commentary for Sky Sports. "I am watching the run and I think he has a jab with his elbow. He is saying it is a shoulder but it is madness from Holding. He has been erratic, he has been rash, and he is off."

Holding is 26 with half a dozen seasons of Premier League experience, but this was the behaviour of a player lost in the moment, displaying immaturity when cool heads were required. "Son played Holding like a little boy," said Neville. It was difficult to disagree.

Redknapp: Occasion got to Arsenal

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It is a really difficult one. Arsenal know what they need to do. If they go to Newcastle and win and then beat Everton they get Champions League. Spurs on the other hand, of course they have much better fixtures, you would rather play Burnley at home and then Norwich away, Norwich are already down. Of course, you would rather have Spurs fixtures, but I would not mind being in Arsenal's shoes because you know what you have got to do.

"But the other problem that Arsenal have got, and it is a really difficult one, is injuries. It looks like Gabriel has got an injury. They obviously haven't got Rob Holding. Kieran Tierney is out injured. The back four has been pretty much dismantled. It is all to play for and Newcastle will be a really tough game for Arsenal. They somehow have to pick themselves up and I did not like how they played tonight. They were petulant. It was like the occasion got to them."

Arteta: Officials 'destroyed' beautiful game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave a spikey post-match interview after his side lost 3-0 to bitter rivals Tottenham and gave up ground on the race for the top four.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think. I cannot say what I think.

"I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today. The decision was made. We can't change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.

"Our focus is Newcastle. This game is history. This is gone. It went out of our hands and we have to accept it. Now we need to be the team that you saw from the beginning.

"When you lose a football match in the conditions, we lost them it's painful. But we have a huge match on Monday so we will try to beat them. We have two games to play each. It's in our hands and now we have to do our jobs. We showed from the beginning in this game."

Fortress Tottenham - Opta stats

Spurs have won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961.

Arsenal suffered their heaviest league defeat against Spurs since April 1983 (0-5), while this was the first time that the Gunners have ever trailed by more than two goals in a Premier League fixture against them.

Spurs have only lost one of their last one of their last 11 Premier League games against Arsenal when below them in the table (W5 D5), losing 0-1 in March 2014 under Tim Sherwood. Indeed, Spurs are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League clashes against Arsenal when trailing them in the table (W3 D3).

Since Antonio Conte's first Premier League game in charge of the club, only Manchester City (69) and Liverpool (64) have won more points in the competition than Spurs (50). Similarly, only those two teams have scored more league goals than Conte's side (54) in this period.

Man of the Match - Harry Kane

Image: Harry Kane celebrates his penalty putting Tottenham ahead after Heung-Min Son was fouled

Spurs striker Harry Kane - who is already the all-time top scorer in games between Spurs and Arsenal (13) - has now scored 41 goals in London derbies in the Premier League; only Thierry Henry (43) has netted more in such fixtures.

Kane has been directly involved in 52 goals in London derby matches in the Premier League (41 goals, 11 assists), overtaking Frank Lampard (50) with tonight's brace. Only Thierry Henry (55) now has more combined goals and assists than Kane in this fixture in Premier League history.