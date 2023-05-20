Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: Bryan Mbeumo scores twice in stunning victory as away side pile on the misery for Spurs

Brentford came from behind to earn a stunning 3-1 victory at Tottenham to boost their hopes of securing European football next season.

Harry Kane got his 30th goal of the season with a screamer from 30 yards out to give Spurs an early lead in a good first-half performance from the home side.

But two Bryan Mbeumo goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes silenced the majority of the crowd, leading to cries of "Levy out" as Spurs fans directed their anger at Tottenham's chairman and the club's hierarchy.

And Yoane Wissa put the icing on the cake for Brentford, sealing the win two minutes from time with an emphatic finish to send the away supporters into delirium.

Brentford, who are guaranteed their highest-ever Premier League finish, could now seal a place in Europe next season as they moved to within a point of seventh-placed Spurs and within two points of sixth-placed Brighton.

How Brentford shocked Spurs

Kane's early opener gave Spurs the perfect start in their quest to stay in the hunt for Europa League football. Oliver Skipp won a free-kick around 30 yards out and Dejan Kulusevski teed up Kane to curl over the wall and beyond David Raya for his 28th Premier League goal of the campaign.

Heung-Min Son was next to go close but Raya denied him after Kane's pass. The strong opening period by Tottenham was not enough to prevent the first round of "Levy out" chants from the South Stand which began after 23 minutes played, marking his number of years at the club.

A second goal for the hosts should have followed soon after but Emerson Royal's header was brilliantly cleared off the line by Rico Henry after good work by Kulusevski and Son.

Kulusevski, impressive in the No 10 role, ended the half with a firm near-post effort that Raya pushed over to ensure it stayed 1-0 at the break.

Bees boss Frank had seen enough and introduced Mikkel Damsgaard for the second half, which paid dividends straight away.

It was Damsgaard who fed the ball into Wissa and he found Mbeumo, who cut inside from the right and curled into the bottom corner to level in the 50th minute.

Brentford grabbed their second with 62 minutes on the clock after Aaron Hickey played a superb ball down the right and Mbeumo raced away, dribbling into the area before side-footing into the bottom corner for his ninth goal of the campaign.

More chants for chairman Levy to leave the club followed, but only after Lucas Moura had been introduced for his farewell appearance.

Brentford wrapped up the points when Shandon Baptise robbed the ball off Skipp, allowing Mbeumo to tee up Wissa, who curled home for his seventh goal this season.

There was still time for nine minutes of stoppage-time and Raya to produce two outstanding saves to deny Richarlison before the full-time whistle was met with boos before chants urging Kane to stay amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Mason: Our intensity dropped

Spurs acting head coach Ryan Mason said: "This is the Premier League. You have to be ready for the whole game.

"I thought the first half we played a very good match, had a few opportunities to score a couple more, but of course in the second half the intensity dropped and we were punished."

Mason also urged the club to commit to a philosophy this summer in its search for a new head coach and managing director of football.

"This club will keep moving forward and now is the time where we need to be stronger than ever and believe in what we're going to do, commit to it and have people that are committed to it," he added.

"And I always say in football things can change very quickly and the energy can change quickly. There are many different conversations that need to happen, but ultimately, I have said it quite a bit, we need to commit to something and be consistent with it.

"Then have people, staff and players here who are committed to it too and I think that transfers to everyone else. That is what we need."

Frank: My Bees are 'unbelievable and remarkable'

Brentford were able to toast a milestone victory that means they have now defeated each member of the 'big six' during their first two seasons in the Premier League.

This fine win also ensured the Bees' finished a difficult week on a high note after 20-goal forward Ivan Toney was hit with an eight-month ban from all football activity on Thursday for repeated betting breaches.

"I think it is unbelievable and remarkable," head coach Thomas Frank said of Brentford's top-six feat. "For a newly-promoted team over two seasons to beat all of the top-six teams must be quite unique so yes, of course we're proud of that.

"We've already talked about (Ivan). To replace 20 goals in the Premier League is not easy but we actually have good players in the squad that can score goals and every single time Wissa is playing instead of Ivan he scores goals.

"He did that today and Kevin, he will score goals because he is such a threat going in behind.

"Of course the big praise is to Bryan today. He is growing more and more to be a key player for us."

'So many questions need to be asked at Spurs'

Sky Sports News reporter James Green from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

"Loud boos at the end were drowned out quickly by the in-stadium music.

"For Tottenham, there are so many questions that need to be asked. A side that ended last season on such a high finishing with Champions League football, but now find themselves going into the last game of the season with a fight for the Europa Conference League place.

"All the talk will be about Tottenham's struggles after this game, but Brentford had a terrific second half. They came out with much more purpose, pressed and defended better, took their chances and continued to stay resolute when under pressure.

"He might not have been nominated for manager of the year, but Thomas Frank has done an incredible job this campaign and deserves the plaudits that come his way."

