Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Brennan Johnson scores stoppage-time winner to move Spurs into top four

Substitute Brennan Johnson scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to give Tottenham a 2-1 comeback home victory over Brighton to move into the top four.

Johnson tapped home a last-gasp goal which was set up by fellow substitute Heung-Min Son on his first Spurs appearance of 2024 after he returned from the Asian Cup.

Brighton had taken a deserved 17th-minute lead when Micky van de Ven fouled Danny Welbeck inside the box to allow Pascal Gross to score a penalty.

But Spurs' pressure eventually told when Sarr rebounded home a 61st-minute equaliser to ensure Tottenham scored for a 36th consecutive Premier League game - the joint-second longest scoring streak by a side in the competition's history.

Brighton, who were without boss Roberto De Zerbi with the Italian recovering from "invasive dental surgery", came close to retaking the lead when substitute Ansu Fati steered wide in the 76th minute.

But with seconds remaining Tottenham struck through Johnson to move a point above Aston Villa into fourth, with Unai Emery's side hosting Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The agonising defeat for Brighton, though, damages their European qualification hopes as they remain eighth and are 11 points off fifth-placed Villa.

More to follow...

What's next?

Tottenham return to Premier League action next Saturday as they host Wolves; kick-off 3pm.

Brighton will be live on Sky Sports next weekend as they travel to Sheffield United on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion Sunday 18th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.