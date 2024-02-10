 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance61,445.

Tottenham Hotspur 2

  • P Sarr (61st minute)
  • B Johnson (96th minute)

Brighton and Hove Albion 1

  • P Groß (17th minute pen)

Latest Premier League Odds

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Brennan Johnson scores stoppage-time winner to move Spurs into top four

Report and free match highlights as Brennan Johnson scores dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Tottenham 2-1 home win over Brighton; late show moves Spurs into top four; Pascal Gross's penalty gave Brighton an early lead; Pape Sarr scored second-half equaliser to inspire comeback

Declan Olley

@declanolley

Saturday 10 February 2024 17:21, UK

Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring a late winner for Spurs
Image: Brennan Johnson (right) celebrates scoring a stoppage-time winner for Spurs

Substitute Brennan Johnson scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to give Tottenham a 2-1 comeback home victory over Brighton to move into the top four.

Johnson tapped home a last-gasp goal which was set up by fellow substitute Heung-Min Son on his first Spurs appearance of 2024 after he returned from the Asian Cup.

Brighton had taken a deserved 17th-minute lead when Micky van de Ven fouled Danny Welbeck inside the box to allow Pascal Gross to score a penalty.

But Spurs' pressure eventually told when Sarr rebounded home a 61st-minute equaliser to ensure Tottenham scored for a 36th consecutive Premier League game - the joint-second longest scoring streak by a side in the competition's history.

Brighton, who were without boss Roberto De Zerbi with the Italian recovering from "invasive dental surgery", came close to retaking the lead when substitute Ansu Fati steered wide in the 76th minute.

Trending

But with seconds remaining Tottenham struck through Johnson to move a point above Aston Villa into fourth, with Unai Emery's side hosting Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The agonising defeat for Brighton, though, damages their European qualification hopes as they remain eighth and are 11 points off fifth-placed Villa.

Also See:

More to follow...

What's next?

Tottenham return to Premier League action next Saturday as they host Wolves; kick-off 3pm.

Brighton will be live on Sky Sports next weekend as they travel to Sheffield United on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Sheffield United
Brighton and Hove Albion

Sunday 18th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more