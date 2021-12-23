Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has no new injury concerns ahead of Boxing Day's visit of Crystal Palace.
Ryan Sessegnon suffered a muscular problem during Spurs' last Premier League fixture at home to Liverpool on Sunday and will miss out again.
Cristian Romero (hamstring) was already sidelined and remains absent, but Tottenham have a clean bill of health otherwise and no new Covid-19 cases.
Crystal Palace will definitely be without James McArthur for the trip across London due to a hamstring injury.
Trending
- Keith Deller: The 138 Man
- Transfer Centre: Martial, Haaland, Torres latest
- Conte: PL meeting felt like 'waste of time'
- PL Predictions: Boxing Day wins for Arsenal, Man City & Spurs
- Helping Root and England's 'beyond bad' decision making
- Who is the greatest threat to Canelo?
- Ighalo among potential Newcastle targets
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Off Script: Carra and the art of punditry
- Rangnick sure psychologist can help solve Man Utd 'puzzle'
Nathan Ferguson is another not up to speed after close to two years on the sidelines but he has returned to first-team training recently.
Eagles boss Patrick Vieira revealed during his pre-match press conference the club had experienced "a couple of cases" this week but did not reveal whether it was players or staff at Selhurst Park who had contracted Covid-19.
How to follow
Follow Tottenham vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel from 5.15pm on Boxing Day.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
Tottenham's performance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool was a further piece of evidence that a top-four charge is on the cards this season with Antonio Conte at the helm. In a short space of time he has made them incredibly more efficient in both boxes. That should make them too strong for Palace, who have won just one of their last six Premier League games.
I'm not sure whether it's because he has trouble keeping up with play so misses a lot of key incidents or maybe it's just his smiley demeaner, but referee Jon Moss isn't one for reaching into his pocket this season. He's only awarded 21 yellow cards in 10 Premier League matches this season and six of those came in his last fixture between Manchester City and Wolves.
I can see the argument for low cards in this fixture. Tottenham are defending deeper under Antonio Conte meaning they are a very hard team to construct counter-attacks against. Counters and cards go hand-in-hand. Palace may fall foul up against the Spurs counters but on the whole, this should be a game played in a controlled manner. In 10 of Moss' last 13 Premier League matches the game has produced under 40 booking points and I'd be surprised if this one is any different. Back that scenario at 11/10 with Sky Bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1
BETTING ANGLE: Under 40 booking points (11/10 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Tottenham have lost just one of their 12 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W7 D4), going down 1-0 in November 1997. They've won their last six league games at home against the Eagles by an aggregate score of 13-1.
- Following their 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture, Crystal Palace are looking to win back-to-back league games against Tottenham for the very first time, with this their 46th such meeting.
- Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 14 league games on Boxing Day (W11 D3) since a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth in 2003-04. It's the longest ongoing unbeaten run on this day by any side within the top four tiers of English football.
- Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six Premier League games on Boxing Day (D3 L2), beating West Ham 2-1 in 2019-20.
- Tottenham have lost five of their last six Premier League London derby matches (W1), and have won fewer points in such fixtures this season than any other side (3).
- Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in their last three Premier League London derbies, as many as in their previous 10 such games combined. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with London sides (W1 D3), last having a longer such run without defeat in the top-flight between April-November 1990 (7 games).