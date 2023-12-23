Tottenham 2-1 Everton: Spurs return to Premier League top four as visitors see goal controversially ruled out

Tottenham returned to the top four of the Premier League but were fortunate to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal disallowed as they edged to a 2-1 win over Everton.

With Manchester City busy winning the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Spurs grabbed their opportunity to move above the newly-crowned world champions and end Everton's hopes of winning a fifth successive away game in the top flight.

Ange Postecoglou's side may have been two goals to the good at half-time thanks to Richarlison and Heung-Min Son but the scoreline did not reflect the pattern of the game, with Everton guilty of spurning chances.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had finally ended an eight-game scoring drought when he drilled a finish past Guglielmo Vicario in the second half, only for the officials to disallow the strike following a VAR review for a foul on Emerson Royal that Soccer Saturday's Mike Dean called "very, very soft".

Andre Gomes was able to provide Everton with some late hope thanks to a powerful finish as the ball dropped his way from a set-piece and Arnaut Danjuma came within inches of salvaging a point when his shot rebounded off the bar and off the line via Vicario's knee deep into stoppage time.

But Spurs held onto a hard-fought point that moves them back into the top four at Christmas, while Everton are 16th.

How Spurs clung on against luckless Everton

Image: Richarlison scored Tottenham's opener against his former club

Everton’s form has been so impressive in recent weeks that they arrived in north London knowing victory would extend their winning run on the road to five matches.

The last time they achieved that feat in the top flight was in 1970 - and they lifted the First Division title just weeks later.

Team news Tottenham were forced into two changes, with Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp replacing the suspended Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma

Everton made one change from their midweek Carabao Cup exit, bringing Vitaliy Mykolenko in for Michael Keane

A similar fate does not await Sean Dyche’s team but they more than matched Champions League chasers Spurs throughout the encounter, and could have been ahead in the opening minutes had Calvert-Lewin’s touch not let him down when played in behind the hosts’ defence.

The striker was left to rue that miss when Richarlison fired home at the near post against his former club, before Son rattled in the rebound after Jordan Pickford parried Brennan Johnson’s shot back into the danger zone.

Spurs did not have it all their own way though, and Vicario was forced to keep out efforts from Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison during an even first half.

The luckless Calvert-Lewin then had his celebrations curtailed after Michael Oliver, the VAR, advised referee Stuart Attwell to overturn his decision to award the striker’s goal.

Gomes made contact with Emerson Royal’s knee as the Spurs defender attempted to shield the ball but it was hardly a clear and obvious error, with Dean saying the footage was “not enough to overturn it”.

The midfielder finally breached Spurs’ defences with a rasping drive and that goal led to a remarkable final period of the game as Everton were presented with a host of chances.

Spurs refused to adopt a defensive mentality to protect their lead and Danjuma should have made his former club pay on three occasions, twice firing over on his left foot before seeing Vicario somehow keep out his volley as the ball cannoned down off the bar.

Danjuma had been flagged offside but replays showed that, not only was he onside, but most of the ball had crossed the line.

But, as it had all afternoon, fortune favoured Spurs, who have now recorded three successive wins in response to their five-game winless run heading into winter.

Postecoglou: This is a big three points

Postecoglou acknowledged the win presented his side with a “big three points”, saying: “I think we started the game well and got ourselves in front.

“We got a little wasteful with the ball and some of that was because of Everton's pressure. They work hard and make it difficult. We had to show resilience in the second half to get a result.

"We went through that difficult spell where we got ourselves in front but didn't end up putting the game to bed.

“In the context of everything we're going through with the squad, it's a big three points."

The Spurs boss also praised the performance of Vicario, whose save from Danjuma deep into stoppage time preserved the win, saying: “He has been [strong] pretty much from the first game.

“Some games we haven't needed a lot and today we did. He's a great shot-stopper and is dealing with a different back-four in lots of games.

“He's got a maturity which helps the team in those moments."

Opta stats: Spurs continue Everton dominance

Spurs have won more Premier League games against Everton than they have versus any other side (30).

Richarlison has scored four goals in his last three games in the Premier League, one more goal than he had scored across his previous 40 appearances.

Sean Dyche has never won away to Spurs in the Premier League, with one draw and six defeats, seeing his teams score three goals while conceding 17 in return.

In his first game of the season in the Premier League, Andre Gomes ended a run of 71 matches without a goal in the competition, scoring for the first time since February 2019 vs Wolves.

Tottenham go to Brighton on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm. Ange Postecoglou's side's final fixture of 2023 is a home match against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve; kick-off 2pm.

Everton are next in action on Wednesday as they host newly-crowned world champions Manchester City; kick-off 8.15pm. The Toffees then face a trip to Molineux as they take on Wolves on December 30; kick-off 3pm.