Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United. Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Report and free match highlights as Spurs produce another second-half salvo to snatch victory over Leeds; Jesse Marsch's team led three times in the match but Spurs rallied to go into the World Cup break on a high
Saturday 12 November 2022 17:49, UK
Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United.
Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points.
Crysencio Summerville set the tone for a bonkers game by opening the scoring on 10 minutes - his fourth goal in four games - but Harry Kane hammered home a leveller. Rodrigo then restored Leeds' advantage before Ben Davies struck just after the break. Leeds came again and thought they had won it with 14 minutes left when Rodrigo's crisp finish found the far corner.
However, Spurs had one last push in them and Bentancur, who scored the winner at Bournemouth two weeks ago, was on hand to score twice in a mesmerising two minutes to send Spurs third and into the World Cup break on a massive high. Leeds, who had Tyler Adams sent off in the closing stages for a second booking, had no answer.
Tottenham: Lloris (7), Lenglet (7), Dier (6), Davies (7), Royal (5), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (8), Perisic (7), Richarlison (7), Kulusevski (9), Kane (7)
Subs: Doherty (7), Bissouma (7)
Leeds: Meslier (5), Kristensen (7), Koch (7), Cooper (6), Struijk (7), Adams (7), Roca (7), Gnonto (6), Aaronson (8), Summerville (8), Rodrigo (8)
Subs: Greenwood (6), Gelhardt (6), Joseph (6), Ayling (6)
Player of the match: Dejan Kulusevski
Leeds played as expected with good energy and spark in the early stages and Spurs conceded the first goal in a game for the eight time in a row when Summerville scampered behind Eric Dier to finish past Hugo Lloris.
Spurs always carried a threat though, mostly through the returning Dejan Kulusevski, and it was Kane that skilfully hammered them level to score on his 350th appearance for the club.
Marsch's team kept charging forward at every opportunity though with Brenden Aaronson a driving force in behind Rodrigo. They went into the break in front when a recycled corner dropped to Rodrigo, who half volleyed a finish through Lloris.
Second-half salvos have been a regular theme in Tottenham's season and they staged another one when Davies was on hand to smash home from the edge of the area after Kane's effort had been blocked away. Yet again though, Leeds regained control of the match, pinning Tottenham back and Rodrigo sent the away end into delirium on 78 minutes. Bentancur wanted a foul in midfield but Leeds played on and worked in the Spanish striker, who produced a brilliant finish into the far corner.
Spurs looked to be heading into the season break having lost four of their last five Premier League games but they produced one last push to steal the points. Bentancur made it 3-3 when firing home via a deflection off Luke Ayling before the noise of the crowd roared Spurs straight back onto the attack from kick off.
A fantastic run from Kulusevski caused chaos in the Leeds defence and he found the perfect final ball to Bentancur to slide home from close range. Comeback completed. Leeds floored.
Manchester City visit Leeds on Wednesday December 28 at 8pm after the World Cup break while Brentford host Tottenham on Boxing Day at 12.30pm.
