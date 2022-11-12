Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds

Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United.

Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points.

Crysencio Summerville set the tone for a bonkers game by opening the scoring on 10 minutes - his fourth goal in four games - but Harry Kane hammered home a leveller. Rodrigo then restored Leeds' advantage before Ben Davies struck just after the break. Leeds came again and thought they had won it with 14 minutes left when Rodrigo's crisp finish found the far corner.

However, Spurs had one last push in them and Bentancur, who scored the winner at Bournemouth two weeks ago, was on hand to score twice in a mesmerising two minutes to send Spurs third and into the World Cup break on a massive high. Leeds, who had Tyler Adams sent off in the closing stages for a second booking, had no answer.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Lenglet (7), Dier (6), Davies (7), Royal (5), Hojbjerg (7), Bentancur (8), Perisic (7), Richarlison (7), Kulusevski (9), Kane (7)



Subs: Doherty (7), Bissouma (7)



Leeds: Meslier (5), Kristensen (7), Koch (7), Cooper (6), Struijk (7), Adams (7), Roca (7), Gnonto (6), Aaronson (8), Summerville (8), Rodrigo (8)



Subs: Greenwood (6), Gelhardt (6), Joseph (6), Ayling (6)



Player of the match: Dejan Kulusevski

Bentancur the reason for Tottenham's comeback...

Leeds played as expected with good energy and spark in the early stages and Spurs conceded the first goal in a game for the eight time in a row when Summerville scampered behind Eric Dier to finish past Hugo Lloris.

Team news Antonio Conte was able to bring two big guns back into the starting XI as Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski were fit enough to start. Yves Bissouma and the injured Ryan Sessegnon dropped out.

Jesse Marsch made just one change from the Premier League win over Bournemouth with Wilfried Gnonto handed a full debut after an impressive cameo at Elland Road. Jack Harrison dropped out.

Spurs always carried a threat though, mostly through the returning Dejan Kulusevski, and it was Kane that skilfully hammered them level to score on his 350th appearance for the club.

Marsch's team kept charging forward at every opportunity though with Brenden Aaronson a driving force in behind Rodrigo. They went into the break in front when a recycled corner dropped to Rodrigo, who half volleyed a finish through Lloris.

Second-half salvos have been a regular theme in Tottenham's season and they staged another one when Davies was on hand to smash home from the edge of the area after Kane's effort had been blocked away. Yet again though, Leeds regained control of the match, pinning Tottenham back and Rodrigo sent the away end into delirium on 78 minutes. Bentancur wanted a foul in midfield but Leeds played on and worked in the Spanish striker, who produced a brilliant finish into the far corner.

Spurs looked to be heading into the season break having lost four of their last five Premier League games but they produced one last push to steal the points. Bentancur made it 3-3 when firing home via a deflection off Luke Ayling before the noise of the crowd roared Spurs straight back onto the attack from kick off.

Image: Rodrigo Bentancur scores Tottenham's third goal

A fantastic run from Kulusevski caused chaos in the Leeds defence and he found the perfect final ball to Bentancur to slide home from close range. Comeback completed. Leeds floored.

Opta stats: Spurs are the comeback kings

Spurs have scored 31 goals in 15 games in the Premier League this term - only once previously have they scored more at this stage of a season in the competition (35 in 2009-10).

Tottenham have rescued 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Leeds' Summerville and Rodrigo became the first pair of teammates to both score in four consecutive Premier League games for a specific team.

Spurs have scored 10 goals from corners in the Premier League this season - the most of any team. Six of those have been netted by Kane.

Manchester City visit Leeds on Wednesday December 28 at 8pm after the World Cup break while Brentford host Tottenham on Boxing Day at 12.30pm.