Tottenham vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Tottenham are likely to be without Harry Kane as they begin life after Jose Mourinho against Southampton.

The England captain suffered an ankle injury in Mourinho's last game in charge at Everton and has not trained since, so interim head coach Ryan Mason is set to be without him.

Matt Doherty (muscle) is back in contention but Ben Davies (ankle) is still out.

Image: Harry Kane appeared to pick up an ankle injury during the closing stages at Goodison Park

Southampton can welcome back on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who was cup-tied for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Leicester.

Striker Michael Obafemi has returned to training following the muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but he is short of match fitness.

Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

