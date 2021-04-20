Tottenham vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Tottenham are likely to be without Harry Kane as they begin life after Jose Mourinho against Southampton.
The England captain suffered an ankle injury in Mourinho's last game in charge at Everton and has not trained since, so interim head coach Ryan Mason is set to be without him.
Matt Doherty (muscle) is back in contention but Ben Davies (ankle) is still out.
Southampton can welcome back on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who was cup-tied for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Leicester.
Striker Michael Obafemi has returned to training following the muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but he is short of match fitness.
Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.
How to follow
Tottenham vs Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Tottenham have won eight of their last nine Premier League home games against Southampton, with the only exception a 1-2 loss at White Hart Lane in May 2016.
- Southampton have scored in each of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Spurs. However, Saints have only kept one clean sheet themselves in that run and have only won three of the 10 games (D1 L6).
- Tottenham haven't lost a home Premier League game on a Wednesday since a 0-1 loss to Leicester in January 2016, winning 10 of their 11 such matches since then (D1), while scoring 25 goals and conceding just four.
- Southampton have picked up just 10 points from 15 Premier League games in 2021 (W3 D1 L11), fewer than any other side since the turn of the year.
- Southampton have drawn each of their last three Premier League away games against London sides - only once previously have the Saints drawn four consecutive trips to the capital in the top-flight (between August 1979 - August 1980).
- José Mourinho has lost nine of his 41 home games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions. Across his two spells with Chelsea he lost nine of 156 home games, but has never suffered 10 home defeats at any of his previous clubs.
- Heung-Min Son scored four goals in Tottenham's 5-2 win against Southampton in the reverse fixture, with all four being assisted by Harry Kane. It's the only occasion in Premier League history of a player scoring four goals in a match with all of them assisted by the same player.
- Tottenham have scored four Premier League hat-tricks against Southampton, more than they have vs any other side. These were scored by Steffen Iversen (March 2000), Jermain Defoe (December 2004), Harry Kane (December 2017) and Heung-Min Son (September 2020).
- Danny Ings has been involved in six goals in his five games against Spurs for Southampton in all competitions (5 goals, 1 assist), accounting for 86% of the total goals Saints have scored in these games (6/7).
- Spurs' Harry Kane has been involved in 16 goals in 12 Premier League games against Southampton (10 goals, 6 assists), more than he has vs any other opponent in the competition. He's one of just five players to have a hat-trick of goals and a hat-trick of assists against the same opponent in Premier League games, alongside Dennis Bergkamp against Leicester, Didier Drogba against Wigan, Teddy Sheringham against Leeds and Raheem Sterling against West Ham.