Tottenham 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes double as Wolves beat Spurs again in the Premier League again

Joao Gomes' double saw Wolves beat Tottenham in a third successive Premier League match for the first time, winning 2-1 as Spurs slipped out of the top four.

It was the perfect response from Wolves after a bruising 2-0 home defeat to Brentford last Saturday, which saw Matheus Cunha pick up a serious hamstring injury.

But the defeat was a serious setback for Tottenham ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League and, from their perspective, both goals were preventable. Gomes' first in the 42nd minute came from an unmarked header after Pablo Sarabia's corner.

The second was the result of Pedro Neto's fine counter-attack - a threat Tottenham which struggled to contain all game - that was finished well by Gomes (63).

They were sandwiched either side of a smartly taken goal from Dejan Kulusevski 34 seconds into the second half, but it was not enough to inspire a Spurs comeback.

When asked if there was anything psychological, Ange Postecoglou might try to boost performances, he replied: "There are no tricks, it's hard work. I'm not a magician, I'm a football manager. The boys have done that all year, we've got here on hard work so that's what we'll keep doing."

Tottenham drop out of the top four after Aston Villa beat Fulham, two points off the Champions League places in fifth. Wolves move into the Premier League's top 10 ahead of Chelsea's game against Manchester City on Saturday Night Football.

Also spotted in attendance was Austrian manager Oliver Glasner, who is tipped to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. The Eagles face Tottenham in two weeks' time.

How Wolves beat Spurs again

In a busy opening 10 minutes, Wolves had the best chance to take the lead. Guglielmo Vicario had initially made a fine save to deny Nelson Semedo, with the loose ball falling to the returning Hee-Chan Hwang. But from close range, he blazed over the bar.

The game soon settled and became a more attritional battle with few clear-cut chances. One of Tottenham's best efforts though saw James Maddison's run into the area picked out by a fine pass. He then cut the ball back for Kulusevski, but he could only fire his effort wide of the post.

Team news headlines Heung-min Son returned to Tottenham’s starting XI for the first time since his Asia Cup return in one of four changes.

He replaced Timo Werner up front, who joined Rodrigo Bentancur on the bench. Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie missed out through injury.

Emerson Royal and Ben Davies came in at full-back, with Yves Bissouma in midfield.

Wolves also bought Hee-chan Hwang back into their XI in one change. He replaced the injured Matheus Cuhna, who suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury last weekend.

And after Wolves' early warning, they went ahead just before the break. Richarlison conceded a rather unnecessary second corner, with Rayan Ait-Nouri's cross in from a short one already looking to be heading out of play.

But Pablo Sarabia delivered into the box the second time, with Gomes free to power a fine header home.

After a first half with no shots on target, Spurs needed a fast start after the break - and 34 seconds in, that's what they did.

Wolves could not clear a throw-in, which found its way to the feet of Kulusevski. He took one touch around Craig Dawson and scored from an acute angle with the second to haul Spurs level.

Both sides drew fine saves from the respective goalkeepers despite Spurs dominating the possession. But it was a devastating Wolves counter that saw them restore their lead.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (7), Emerson (6), Romero (6), Van de Ven (8), Davies (6), Bissouma (6), Sarr (6), Kulusevski (8), Maddison (7), Son (7), Richarlison (6).



Subs used: Johnson (6), Bentancur (6), Werner (6), Hojbjerg (n/a), Lo Celso (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (7), Kilman (6), Dawson (7), Toti (6), Semedo (7), Lemina (6), Gomes (7), Ait Nouri (7), Sarabia (8), Hwang (7), Neto (8).



Subs used: Bellegarde (6), Traore (n/a), Doherty (n/a).



Player of the match: Joao Gomes.

Neto picked up the ball from a cleared Spurs corner before driving down the field. Emerson Royal simply could not keep up as Neto cut the ball back to Gomes - again unmarked - who finished well again past Vicario.

Tottenham kept up the press for an equaliser - with Wolves still catching them on the counter - with Ben Davies having a last-gasp effort to snatch a point.

It was a lovely, clipped cross in from Kulusevski, but the defender skewed his header wide as Tottenham suffered another defeat to Wolves this season.

Disappointed Postecoglou: We allowed Wolves to get comfortable

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou to Sky Sports:

"We're disappointed with the outcome. Performance is probably a similar feeling. The first half, we controlled the game without being threatening and allowed Wolves to get comfortable.

"Second half, we got the goal early and we had them under pressure for the majority and had them pinned back. We had some chances but when you concede a second, you make the game difficult.

"We've had injuries all year and we've performed better than we did today. It's still on us to put in the level of performance irrespective of who is missing.

"We can't win games of football unless we're absolutely at our best and in the first 45, we weren't.

"We're disappointed but there's still a good chunk of the season to go. We've got two weeks until the next game and we've got to make sure we're ready."

O'Neil: Win thoroughly deserved

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil to Sky Sports:

"The lads were excellent. Thoroughly deserved. We spent time in a low block and defended the goal with numbers but that's respect to the quality and the play Tottenham are able to produce.

"We should've probably put the game to bed with some of the chances we created on the counter-attack.

"Disappointed with the goal they scored but it's a really good performance, fantastic to bounce back from a disappointing result last weekend and (we now have) 35 points and we keep pushing upwards.

"Really pleased that the lads were able to show what a good group they are again. Coming away in front of the fans and giving them another memorable day is a really special feeling."

Opta stats - Neto assists again

Tottenham have now scored in each of their last 37 Premier League games; only Arsenal between May 2001 and November 2002 (55 games) have had a longer run in the competition's history.

Joao Gomes' first goal was Wolves' eighth goal from a corner in the Premier League this season; only Arsenal (11) and Everton (9) have more in 2023-24.

Pedro Neto has assisted nine goals in the Premier League this season, only Ollie Watkins and Kieran Trippier (both 10) have more. Indeed, it's the joint-most by a Wolves player in a season in the competition along with Adama Traoré in 2019-20.

