Tottenham vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Tottenham will welcome back Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele for the visit of Brighton.

The duo did not travel to Belgium for the Europa League defeat against Royal Antwerp as they were rested, but they will return to the fold on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho will return to his strongest line-up after criticising the performance of his fringe players, with defender Japhet Tanganga (thigh) the only absentee.

1:54 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek seven of the Premier League

Brighton could have midfielder Davy Propper back. Propper has been struggling with an Achilles injury but has returned to training this week and has a chance of making the squad.

Manager Graham Potter said: "He is getting better and better, getting closer, there is an outside chance of being involved with the squad at the weekend, so that is good for him and us."

The game comes too soon for forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh, though, and skipper Lewis Dunk serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

How to follow

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Burnley in the Premier League

Tottenham vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; Kick-off at 7.15pm

Follow Tottenham vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Brighton and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

I am happy to row against the tide here. Brighton possess the style of football to trouble Tottenham.

But, as with most Brighton performances, it is whether their domination of the ball can equate to big chances being created and taken.

1:24 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho talks about Gareth Bale and describes him as a different player who is improving and hopes he will reach a 'better level' soon

Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld do not like getting pulled out of their comfort zone by zippy attackers and you can certainly expose the Spurs full-backs, who look vulnerable to pace in behind and in one-on-one situations. Spurs may have won this corresponding fixture 2-1 last season but were thumped 3-0 at The Amex and an overall look at the xG numbers from both encounters shows Brighton coming out clearly on top 3.4 vs 1.2.

I am happy to keep Graham Potter's team onside in this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

0:32 Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is happy with his side's performances so far this season, despite managing just one win in their first six league games

Tottenham have won each of their last four home league games against Brighton (including all three in the Premier League), since a 0-1 loss in October 1981.

Brighton have won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Spurs (D1 L4), with that victory coming in last season's meeting at the Amex Stadium (3-0).

Tottenham have only lost one of their last 12 matches in the Premier League (W7 D4), although they are without a win in the last three on home soil (D2 L1). They last went four Premier League home games without a win in December 2013.

Brighton have lost just once in their last 10 away Premier League games (W3 D6), losing to Everton in October.

Only bottom of the table Fulham (362) have been trailing for more minutes in Premier League matches this season than Brighton (241). In contrast, only Crystal Palace (313) have led for more minutes this term than Tottenham (294).

Only Brighton (7) have conceded more set-piece goals (incl. penalties) in the Premier League this season than Tottenham (6), with each side conceding three goals from the penalty spot (a joint-league high with four other teams).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 148 Premier League goals in just 216 appearances - should he reach 150 goals in this fixture, it would make him the joint-second quickest player to the milestone in the competition's history (alongside Sergio Agüero), with only Alan Shearer (212 games) doing so in fewer games.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recorded eight assists in six Premier League appearances this season, the most he has ever provided in a single campaign in the competition. In fact, Kane has more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Just six games into this season, Tottenham duo Harry Kane (7 assists) and Son Heung-min (2 assists) have combined for nine Premier League goals so far - the joint-most for Spurs in a single campaign in the competition alongside Teddy Sheringham & Darren Anderton (9 in both 1992-93 and 1994-95) and Teddy Sheringham & Chris Armstrong (9 in 1995-96).

Pitch to Post Preview: Jamie Redknapp on Man Utd v Arsenal; plus Liverpool's CB options, and will Everton bounce back?

Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith on this week's show to look ahead to Sunday's showdown between Man Utd and Arsenal and says there are more questions than answers at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his 100th game in charge.

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor has the latest on Liverpool's injury problems and discusses the young players who could cover at centre-back.

And Sky Sports statistician Matt Cheetham picks out the numbers which explain why Everton's defeat at Southampton could just be a blip, and makes his bold Pitch for what will happen in the Premier League this weekend.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox