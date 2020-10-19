West Brom 0-0 Burnley: Goals dry up at The Hawthorns as sides play out first 0-0 of season

The Premier League goals dried up at The Hawthorns as West Brom and Burnley played out the first 0-0 draw of the season.

Both sides started the day in the relegation places and West Brom thought they'd taken the lead in the first half, but debutant Karlan Grant's header was correctly ruled out for offside.

Burnley, who needed Nick Pope at his best to deny Grady Diangana and Branislav Ivanovic, had the better of the chances in the second half as Chris Wood's header struck the crossbar and Sam Johnstone kept out an Ashley Barnes effort before Wood headed the rebound onto the crossbar again.

But after 47 matches in this goal-laden Premier League season, neither West Brom nor Burnley could find a way past Pope and Johnstone as the game ended goalless.

Image: Nick Pope keeps out Branislav Ivanovic from close range

For Burnley, who started the season with three straight defeats, it's their first point of the season, while West Brom move out of the relegation zone after sealing their second point of the campaign.

Goalkeepers on top at The Hawthorns

West Brom started confidently but Filip Krovinovic's shot drifted wide early on before Grant fired wide of the target from a tight angle.

Player ratings West Brom: Johnstone (8), Furlong (7), Ivanovic (8), Hegazi (7), Townsend (7), Livermore (6), Krovinovic (6), Diangana (7), Gallagher (6), Pereira (6), Grant (7).



Subs: Robinson (6), Sawyers (5), Phillips, (n/a).



Burnley: Pope (8), Pieters (7), Long (7), Tarkowski (7), Taylor (7), Gudmundsson (6), Brownhill (6), Westwood (7), McNeil (7), Barnes (6), Wood (6).



Subs: Brady (6), Rodriguez (5).



Man of the match: Branislav Ivanovic

The hosts dominated possession, but they struggled to find a way through Burnley's organised defence, and it was the visitors who created the best opening of the half.

Kevin Long wanted a penalty for a nudge in the back from Darnell Furlong but play continued and the ball found its way to Barnes, whose powerful strike was beaten away the sharp reactions of Johnstone.

Image: Sam Johnstone's reactions had to be sharp to keep out Ashley Barnes' powerful strike

At the other end, West Brom thought they'd broken the deadlock with a debut goal from Grant nine minutes before the interval, but his celebrations were cut short by a correct offside decision.

The hosts were left wondering how they weren't in front when Pope's triple save kept out efforts from Diangana, Matheus Pereira and Ivanovic, while James Tarkowski's brilliant block also denied the Serbia defender in an almighty goalmouth scramble.

Team news West Brom boss Slaven Bilic made six changes. Karlan Grant was handed his debut after a £15m move from Huddersfield, while Darnell Furlong, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Ahmed Hegazi and Branislav Ivanovic all started.

Johann Gudmundsson and Erik Pieters replaced Phil Bardsley and Dale Stephens for Burnley.

Burnley should have opened the scoring five minutes later when an unmarked Wood headed an inch-perfect cross from Westwood against the crossbar and the visitors went close again moments later.

Barnes also had a free header and his powerful effort was parried away by Johnstone before Wood headed the rebound onto the top of the crossbar.

Image: Moments before Johnstone dived to his right to keep out Barnes' header

West Brom had one final chance to seal all three points but Pope was again on hand to turn Pereira's volley past the post as the spoils were shared.

What the managers said

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic: "I'm not happy entirely because we were looking for all three points - but that is us at the moment. The boys were positive - we played well and created enough chances to score a goal.

"Their work effort was unbelievable. They have to be like that every game, and it has been lacking sometimes, but not tonight."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "The start point for us was to get back to a performance more like ourselves, in both boxes, defending one well and looking a threat in the other, and I thought we did, so that was pleasing.

"I thought we made enough chances, and particularly the quality of chances, to score a goal, and if we had, we probably would have seen the game through.

"So, pleasing in some ways, a point on the board as well, which is just as important psychologically.

Man of the match - Branislav Ivanovic

Image: Ivanovic produced a solid display at the heart of West Brom's defence

At 36 years & 240 days old, Branislav Ivanovic became the oldest outfield player to debut for a side in the Premier League since Peter Crouch for Burnley against Southampton in February 2019 (38y & 3d). However, he didn't look out of place at all.

West Brom had shipped 13 goals in their opening four games but against Burnley, they produced a gritty defensive performance and at the heart of it was Ivanovic.

Up against the physical Burnley attack of Wood and Barnes, he was dominant in the air and was in the right place at the right time on numerous occasions to mop up any danger.

Opta stats - West Brom and Burnley remain winless

Image: West Brom and Burnley are still waiting for their first wins of the Premier League season

The stalemate between West Brom and Burnley was the first 0-0 draw in this Premier League season, ending the longest wait for a goalless draw from the start of a campaign in the competition's history (47th game).

West Bromwich Albion have lost just one of their seven Premier League meetings with Burnley (W3 D3).

This is the third time Burnley have began a Premier League campaign without a victory in their opening four games (also in 2014-15 & 2018-19).

West Brom (P5 D2 L3) have failed to win any of their opening five games to a league season for the first time since the 2004-05 Premier League campaign.

What's next?

West Brom travel to Brighton on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 5.30pm).

Meanwhile, Burnley are back at Turf Moor next Monday, hosting Tottenham, live on Sky Sports (kick off 8pm).