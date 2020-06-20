Watford 1-1 Leicester: Late Craig Dawson and Ben Chilwell wondergoals at Vicarage Road

Two defenders scored late wondergoals as Watford and Leicester drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

With the evenly fought contest entering its final minute, both teams appeared to have settled for a goalless draw before Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell found the top corner of the net with an exquisite strike.

However, if the visitors thought they had taken all three points, they were mistaken as Watford battled back to earn a crucial draw in incredible fashion.

The home side sent over a stoppage-time corner that fell to Craig Dawson, who produced a spectacular volleyed finish that may prove crucial in the Hornets' battle against relegation.

Player ratings Watford: Foster, Masina, Dawson, Kabasele, Femenia, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deeney, Sarr



Subs: Mariappa, Cleverley, Welbeck, Chalobah, Holebas



Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell, Albrighton, Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy



Subs: Ward, Morgan, Gray, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Bennett



Man of the match: Craig Dawson

As a result, Nigel Pearson's team have moved a point clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals, while Leicester have gone six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

How Hornets and Foxes shared spoils in Hertfordshire

After more than 100 days without football, the two teams took time to readjust to the pace of the game, but when they got acclimatised, it was like they had never been away.

The Hornets may have looked more than a little rusty before half-time, but they came out a team reborn in the second period, and will surely regret a number of missed chances, many presentable.

Firstly, Ismaila Sarr failed to beat Kasper Schmeichel when clean through on goal after a beautiful defence-splitting pass from Etienne Capoue, before Troy Deeney headed Kiko Femenia's cross from the right inches past the post.

Back came the Foxes, though, with Caglar Soyuncu failing to head home James Maddison's inviting free-kick and Marc Albrighton thumping a shot against the post with Ben Foster beaten.

Team news Watford started with 10 of the 11 players who featured in their most recent league game.



Meanwhile, Leicester brought in right-back James Justin for his third Premier League game in place of Ricardo Pereira, who is out for the season, and Marc Albrighton got the nod over the returning Ayoze Perez, who started on the bench.

From the rebound, the Hornets No 1 was then forced to make a brilliant low stop to turn behind Maddison's goalbound effort as both sets of players began to tire as the game became stretched.

All of which may explain the frantic finale as first Chilwell curled home from the edge of the box to end a neat Leicester break and then Dawson crashed home a 93rd-minute volley to earn his side a deserved point in their battle to beat the drop.

Match stats - Hornets' poor recent run continues

Six of the last seven meetings between these two sides in the Premier League has seen a goal or a red card in the 90th minute or later (6 goals, 1 red card)

Watford have won just one of their last eight top-flight games (D3 L4), after winning four of the five before that (D1)

Leicester have enjoyed just four wins in their last 14 Premier League games (D4 L6), after winning 12 of the 14 before that (L2)

Brendan Rodgers is the fourth manger from either Northern Ireland or the Republic to hit the 200-game mark in the Premier League (also Joe Kinnear, David O'Leary and Martin O'Neill)

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell has netted two goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as in his previous 91 in the competition

Craig Dawson's goal was his first in the Premier League in 31 appearances (since February 2018) and his first ever in the competition for Watford (21 games)

