West Brom vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Everton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Robert Snodgrass could return for West Brom to face Everton on Thursday.
The winger has been struggling with a knee injury but is available for Sam Allardyce, although Kieran Gibbs (neck) is likely to miss out.
Semi Ajayi is back after a ban which forced him to miss the 1-0 win over Brighton following his red card in last month's draw at Burnley.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti must check on several players before making his squad selection.
Trending
- Arteta on Barca reports: I'm fully focused on Arsenal
- PL predictions: Greenwood to end drought
- Klopp concerned over quarantine demands for internationals
- The race for the Premier League assessed
- Meet Britain's Mike Tyson – 'KO clip went crazy'
- Aston Martin licensed to thrill as new car unveiled
- Wilson: Why I chose Newcastle over Villa
- Greenwood: Referee Gauzere has history vs England
- Could Tommy Fury really fight Jake Paul?
- Whittingham died from fall after 'play fight', inquest hears
James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman, and Tom Davies all missed Monday's win over Southampton and will be checked, while Allan played 90 minutes in his first appearance since mid-December and his recovery will be assessed.
Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain sidelined.
How to follow
West Brom vs Everton is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
Even if West Brom get relegated, it's going to be hard for struggling teams to resist Sam Allardyce. His reputation remains intact.
His rescue act at West Brom has sparked too late for a successful survival bid but he's yet again shown he's an experienced fox at rebuilding a team. The win over Brighton had been coming. Can they back that up with another victory? Everton will need to match the Baggies for attitude and commitment, then they'll be hoping their superior class will takeover. This is a tight one to call and I'm on the fence.
I'd rather back the chances of Matheus Pereira hitting the target twice at 7/2 with Sky Bet.
Allardyce has found a clever position for the tricky attacker off the right, meaning he can cut onto his left foot at every opportunity. In the draw with Burnley, he had six shots on goal with three hitting the target. With Everton likely to drop deep and allow shots at goal (they rank seventh for most shots faced in the league), Pereira should get lots of chances to let rip plus he takes penalties and all attacking set-pieces.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Matheus Pereira two or more shots on target (7/2 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- West Brom have only picked up one victory in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Everton (D5 L6) - winning 1-0 at Goodison Park back in February 2016 under Tony Pulis. The Baggies are winless in their last five such games (D2 L3).
- Everton are looking to complete their fifth Premier League double against West Brom (2002-03, 2008-09, 2011-12 and 2016-17), after winning 5-2 in the reverse fixture. Currently, only versus Blackburn (5), Man City (5) and West Ham (5) have the Toffees secured more Premier League doubles.
- Everton are unbeaten in each of their last five away Premier League games against West Brom (W3 D2), since a 0-2 loss in September 2012 under David Moyes.
- Everton have won each of their last four away Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams, their longest such run in the competition's history. Their last away top-flight defeat to newly-promoted opposition came at Aston Villa in August 2019 (0-2).
- West Brom have gone 13 Premier League games without a win in midweek (Tues, Weds, Thurs), since winning 3-1 against Swansea in December 2016 (D5 L8).