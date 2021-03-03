West Brom vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Everton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Robert Snodgrass could return for West Brom to face Everton on Thursday.

The winger has been struggling with a knee injury but is available for Sam Allardyce, although Kieran Gibbs (neck) is likely to miss out.

Image: Robert Snodgrass has been struggling with a knee injury

Semi Ajayi is back after a ban which forced him to miss the 1-0 win over Brighton following his red card in last month's draw at Burnley.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti must check on several players before making his squad selection.

James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman, and Tom Davies all missed Monday's win over Southampton and will be checked, while Allan played 90 minutes in his first appearance since mid-December and his recovery will be assessed.

Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain sidelined.

How to follow

West Bromwich Albion

Everton Thursday 4th March 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

West Brom vs Everton is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Even if West Brom get relegated, it's going to be hard for struggling teams to resist Sam Allardyce. His reputation remains intact.

His rescue act at West Brom has sparked too late for a successful survival bid but he's yet again shown he's an experienced fox at rebuilding a team. The win over Brighton had been coming. Can they back that up with another victory? Everton will need to match the Baggies for attitude and commitment, then they'll be hoping their superior class will takeover. This is a tight one to call and I'm on the fence.

I'd rather back the chances of Matheus Pereira hitting the target twice at 7/2 with Sky Bet.

Allardyce has found a clever position for the tricky attacker off the right, meaning he can cut onto his left foot at every opportunity. In the draw with Burnley, he had six shots on goal with three hitting the target. With Everton likely to drop deep and allow shots at goal (they rank seventh for most shots faced in the league), Pereira should get lots of chances to let rip plus he takes penalties and all attacking set-pieces.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Matheus Pereira two or more shots on target (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:15 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Brom's win over Brighton

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against Southampton in the Premier League

Opta stats