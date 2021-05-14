West Brom vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Relegated West Brom have Ainsley Maitland-Niles back available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Hawthorns.

Maitland-Niles was unable to face his parent club Arsenal as part of the terms of his loan when the Baggies lost 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, a result which confirmed them as going down.

Robert Snodgrass and Branislav Ivanovic remain sidelined.

Liverpool are unlikely to have any of their short-term injured players back for the game.

Centre-back Ozan Kabak and midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita have all missed the last two matches.

With three matches in eight days, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to freshen up his side with Sadio Mane set to return after being benched for Thursday's win at Manchester United, while Curtis Jones could come into midfield.

How to follow

Jones Knows' prediction

One of the keys to making profitable betting decisions on player shots markets surrounds how confident said player is. If he's in-form, then he's more likely to feel comfortable in taking on the greedy shot option. The problem is, confidence can't be measured so it's a subjective area. However, it's a pretty safe suggestion to deem that Trent Alexander-Arnold is a confident boy at the moment.

He was the best player on the pitch in the win over Manchester United, grabbing an assist and registering four shots on goal. West Brom, with nothing to play for, should make this an open game of football which will be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp. Shots should be on the menu and I like the Alexander-Arnold angle for him to have two or more on goal at 6/4 with Sky Bet in another high-scoring Liverpool away win.

BETTING ANGLE: Trent Alexander-Arnold to have two or more shots (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against West Brom

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United

There's still work to be done to reach the top four but Liverpool are now just four points behind Chelsea and six behind Leicester - but with a game in hand on both - following their 4-2 win at Manchester United.

"This is a massive win for Liverpool," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher after the victory at Old Trafford. "It's now fully in their hands for the Champions League positions. There's still a lot of work to do but there will be a lot of nerves at Leicester and Stamford Bridge now."

On paper, Liverpool's remaining fixtures look inviting. Perhaps more critically, either or both Leicester and Chelsea will drop points in their next Premier League match given they play each other. That means both Chelsea and Leicester cannot finish the season with more than 69 points - which is the maximum Liverpool can achieve.

But even if Liverpool were to win all of their remaining games then it would not automatically follow that they will finish in the top four. One remaining scenario is that Chelsea could win both of their games to finish with 70 points while Leicester, after a defeat at Chelsea, would beat Tottenham on the final day to end the season on 69. In that case, Liverpool, assuming they win all their three final games, would finish level on points with Leicester. If that is what transpires, the fight for fourth would be decided on goal difference. At present, Liverpool's goal difference is +20 and Leicester's +21.

Fifth place, meanwhile, will send Liverpool into the Europa League, while the Reds are also in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League if they finish best of the rest among sides not qualified for the Champions League or Europa League.

Opta stats

Six of the last eight Premier League encounters between West Brom and Liverpool have ended as a draw, with Liverpool winning the other two during the 2016-17 season.

Since losing three in a row between April 2012 and February 2013, Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches against West Brom (W4 D7).

West Bromwich Albion have lost their last 17 top-flight home league matches against the reigning champions by an aggregate score of 44-9. Their last win at the Hawthorns over the reigning champion was in 1980-81 against Liverpool.

In the reverse fixture at Anfield, West Brom completed just 121 passes - 23 fewer than Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson managed on his own (144).

Liverpool have only won one of their five league matches against the three newly promoted teams this season (D3 L1). Should they fail to win this game, it would be the first time since 1980-81 they've only registered one win against newly promoted teams in a season, with that Liverpool team also the last reigning champion to win only one game against newly promoted teams in a top-flight season.

West Brom lost their first four home Premier League matches under Sam Allardyce by an aggregate score of 17-0 but have lost just one of their subsequent seven under the former England boss (W2 D4), conceding just five times.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 30 goals in 41 Premier League appearances on Sundays for the club (23 goals, 7 assists), with only Steven Gerrard (72), Robbie Fowler (31) and Daniel Sturridge (31) involved in more goals on a Sunday for Liverpool.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (W1 D4) - the last manager to go six unbeaten against the Reds was Tony Pulis between 2011 and 2016 (8 in a row), whose sixth game in that run was a match at the Hawthorns as West Brom manager.

Among all managers Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp has faced at least five times in his league managerial career, only against Bert van Marwijk (0%) and Lorenz-Günther Köstner (14%) does Klopp have a lower win ratio than he does against Sam Allardyce (17% - P6 W1).

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi netted his first Premier League goal against Liverpool in this season's reverse fixture - the last Baggies player to score home and away against the Reds in a single season was Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13.

