West Brom vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Grady Diangana is expected to be out for West Brom's vital game with Newcastle.

The winger missed Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Everton, which kept the Baggies nine points behind Newcastle and Premier League safety, with illness - although it was not Covid-19 related.

Kieran Gibbs also sat the game out with a neck problem but Robert Snodgrass made his return from a knee injury against the Toffees.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will need to find a new forward line following a fresh double injury blow.

Allan Saint-Maximin (groin) and Miguel Almiron (knee) have both been ruled out until April by problems sustained in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wolves, joining 10-goal leading scorer Callum Wilson (hamstring) on the sidelines, leaving the likes of Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll to find the goals the Magpies will need to stay up.

Central defender Federico Fernandez (thigh) could return to the squad, but midfielder Isaac Hayden (ankle) and full-back Emil Krafth (shin) are doubts and defenders Javier Manquillo (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee) are still out.

How to follow

Jones Knows prediction

The fact West Brom are favourites coming into this one tells you everything you need to know about how much trouble Steve Bruce and Newcastle are in.

I've actually been quite impressed with the Toon's shape and creative patterns in the final third in recent weeks but when you take Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron out of the equation an already flaky attack becomes stale beyond recognition.

Newcastle have lost nine of their last 10 games away from home in all competitions. Knowing the way Bruce rolls though, he'll be wanting to get out of here with a point, knowing a victory for West Brom would open the whole relegation picture up.

The Baggies haven't conceded more than twice in any of their last seven Premier League games and Sam Allardyce has arguably built a team of higher calibre than the one Bruce will field on Sunday. I think they can nick this one.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

Last time out...

Opta stats

West Brom have won seven points from their last four Premier League home games against Newcastle (W2 D1 L1), one more than they had from their first seven against them in the competition (W1 D3 L3).

Newcastle are looking to complete their first Premier League double over West Brom since the 2008-09 season, when both sides were eventually relegated to the Championship.

Newcastle lost their last Premier League match against a side in the relegation zone, going down 0-1 at Sheffield United. They've not lost consecutive games against teams in the bottom three within the same season since March 2013 (vs Reading and Wigan).

West Brom have won none of their eight Premier League games played on Sundays this season, drawing two and losing six. Their last such victory in the competition was back in April 2018 at Manchester United (1-0).

Since picking up nine points in a run of five games in November/December (W3 D0 L2), Newcastle have won just nine points from their subsequent 15 Premier League matches (W2 D3 L10).

Newcastle have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League away games, winning the other two. All three of the Magpies' victories on the road this season have been by a 2-0 scoreline and have been goalless at half-time.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has won 13 Premier League matches against Newcastle United (D4 L7), two more than he has against any other opponent.

Newcastle's Miguel Almirón has scored three goals in his two appearances against West Brom in all competitions, giving the Magpies the lead after just 20 seconds in the reverse league fixture at St James' Park this season.

In their 1-1 draw with Wolves, 13 different Newcastle players attempted an effort at goal, the most for a team in a Premier League match since April 2018 (Arsenal vs Stoke, 13).

West Brom's Matt Phillips has been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Newcastle (2 goals, 3 assists), assisting Darnell Furlong's goal earlier this season.