West Brom 2-1 Norwich City: Jed Wallace winner keeps Baggies' play-off hopes alive and ends those of the Canaries

West Brom kept their Championship play-off hopes alive and ended those of Norwich as they came from behind to beat the Canaries 2-1 at The Hawthorns.

With Coventry and Millwall having manoeuvered themselves into pole position to secure the two remaining spots in the top six, only the winner of this game would remain in the hunt.

Image: Jed Wallace salutes the home fans after giving West Brom a 2-1 lead against Norwich

Josh Sargent's clinical finish - his second goal in four games - gave Norwich the lead after 41 minutes, but celebrations were quelled when Conor Townsend curled in a sparkling free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

After the break, Jed Wallace scored what proved to be the winner, when he diverted a cross from Townsend past Angus Gunn.

As a result of the victory, West Brom climb back up to eighth, two points outside the top six ahead of the final day of the season on Monday May 8. Norwich sit 12th, six points off the pace, unable to trouble the top six.

How West Brom won the right to stay in play-off contention

There was plenty of promise from both sides throughout the first half, with fluent attacks aplenty. Sargent twice fired wide from decent positions for Norwich, while Brandon Thomas-Asante was denied by Gunn after latching onto an inviting ball through the middle of the park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Sargent powers Norwich into the lead against West Brom

Gabriel Sara was then denied a penalty by referee Bobby Madley, despite replays suggesting Semi Ajayi trod on his foot in the box, with Ajayi going close himself with a powerful header that Gunn tipped over the bar. It was only in the five minutes that preceded the break that the game truly came to life, though.

Norwich took the lead at the end of a spell of West Brom pressure, when Dimitris Giannoulis fed Sargent, whose clinical finish beat Alex Palmer at his near post, but the Baggies levelled right on the stroke of half-time, when Townsend curled a stunning free-kick into the top left corner from just outside the box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Conor Townsend scores a stunning free-kick to level after a controversial refereeing decision against Norwich

It took a little while for the second half to get going and when it did, West Brom turned the game in their favour for the first time. Thomas-Asante dropped the ball off to Townsend, who swept in a cross that Wallace finished off at the far post.

Norwich boss David Wagner make a quadruple change with just over an hour gone, which facilitated the introduction of outgoing club legend Teemu Pukki, but, if anything, it only served to disrupt any momentum the visitors had generated, with their composure soon evaporating.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jed Wallace puts West Brom into the lead against Norwich to keep alive the Baggies' play-off hopes

With no sign of an equaliser, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan took the opportunity to bring on Jake Livermore for what looks to be his final appearance for the club.

There is just one more round of fixtures left of the Championship season, with all fixtures kicking off at 3pm on Monday May 8. West Brom travel to South Wales to take on Swansea, while Norwich host Blackpool at Carrow Road.

