West Brom vs Southampton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce is hopeful defender Dara O'Shea will shrug off an ankle injury as the Baggies look to continue their survival bid against Southampton on Monday.

O'Shea limped off early in last week's stunning 5-2 win at Chelsea while his replacement, former Blues full-back Branislav Ivanovic, lasted just 13 minutes before also departing with a hamstring strain which has ruled him out.

Conor Gallagher missed out last week due to not being eligible to face his parent club, and will face a battle to force his way back into the team.

Southampton will check on defender Kyle Walker-Peters. Right-back Walker-Peters has a slight leg problem picked up during training this week, which will be monitored ahead of the trip to The Hawthorns.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no other fresh injury concerns, with Oriol Romeu (ankle), William Smallbone (knee) and Michael Obafemi all long-term absentees.

How to follow

West Brom vs Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Sam Allardyce's men should be bouncing for this fixture - one that the manager will have a big circle around in his calendar. This is a winnable one. But, I can't quite trust the Baggies just yet, especially against such a tactically astute attacking team like Southampton. However, with their season on the line, I'm expecting them to have a proper go. The shots lines have got my attention.

It took West Brom just 11 shots to score their five goals at Stamford Bridge last weekend. A remarkable ratio considering they needed 85 shots to score their previous five goals which came spread across nine matches. The Baggies have averaged 12.5 shots per 90 minutes over their last four fixtures, so I was surprised to see Sky Bet going 5/1 for them to fire 15 or more shots in a game that should be set up for West Brom to produce plenty of attacking moments.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: West Brom to have 15 or more shots (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

West Bromwich Albion have lost their last four Premier League matches against Southampton, as many as in their first 13 against the Saints in the competition (W5 D4 L4).

Southampton are looking to win three consecutive away league games against West Brom for the first time, having beaten them in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

All four of West Brom's Premier League wins this season have come on Saturdays - on the other days of the week this term, their record is P18 W0 D6 L12.

Southampton have won just two of their last 16 Premier League games on Monday (D6 L8), though both of those victories came this season (2-1 v Brighton, 1-0 v Liverpool).

West Brom won 5-2 at Chelsea last time out, netting as many goals in that victory as they had in their previous 10 Premier League games combined. The Baggies last won consecutive top-flight games in May 2018.

West Brom have failed to score in six of their nine home league games under Sam Allardyce (W1 D3 L5), though the Baggies are unbeaten in the three home games in which they have found the net under Allardyce (W1 D2).

Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 3-2 last time out, and are looking for consecutive league victories for the first time since December.

Over half of West Brom boss Sam Allardyce's Premier League matches against Southampton have ended as a draw (10/18), with the other eight split between four wins and four defeats. Allardyce has only won one of his last nine against the Saints (D5 L3).

Matheus Pereira had a hand in four of West Brom's five goals in their victory against Chelsea last time out (2 goals, 2 assists), as many as he had in his previous 14 appearances in the competition (4 goals).

Nathan Redmond has been involved in five goals in his last two games in all competitions for Southampton (3 goals, 2 assists), as many as he had in his previous 30 appearances (1 goal, 4 assists).

