West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa: Said Benrahma penalty lifts David Moyes' side out of relegation zone

West Ham lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa after being awarded a soft penalty for Said Benrahma's equaliser.

After Bournemouth's shock win over Liverpool on Saturday, West Ham started the game in the bottom three and it looked as though they would stay there when Ollie Watkins headed Villa in front (17), scoring in his fourth consecutive Premier League away game.

But West Ham were handed a lifeline when Villa forward Leon Bailey conceded a penalty after very minimal contact on Lucas Paqueta. Benrahama made no mistake as he smashed in the equaliser (26).

The result takes David Moyes' side out of the relegation zone and above Bournemouth on goal difference as they ended Villa's two-game winning streak to alleviate some of the pressure that was building after last Saturday's 4-0 thrashing at Brighton.

West Ham settle for a point with Villa

Villa broke the deadlock after a cagey start as Watkins headed in Alex Moreno's cross in the away side's first attack, scoring his seventh Premier League goal since the World Cup. Only Marcus Rashford (10), Erling Haaland (10) and Harry Kane (9) have more in that time.

But West Ham responded quickly from the penalty spot after Bailey was penalised for a soft challenge on Paqueta. VAR had a quick look before Benrahama lashed the ball into the roof of the net away from the clutches of Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to level the score.

The hosts wasted chances with Benrahma and Kurt Zouma failing to hit the target from inside the box and were nearly made to pay, only for stand-in goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to produce a big stop to keep Watkins from doubling Villa's lead from inside the six-yard box.

Benrahma was presented with a chance within a minute of play resuming but his left-footed volley was well stopped by Martinez as West Ham pushed to go ahead. The game became stretched but neither side had the quality to find a winner.

Villa began to tail off after an hour and had to rely on their goalkeeper again as he tipped over a long-range effort from Benrahma cutting in from the left. Substitute Ashley Young also produced a vital block to deny another left-footed strike from the West Ham forward in the latter stages.

West Ham substitute Maxwel Cornet had a glorious chance to win the game in stoppage-time but attempted a bizarre step over before firing straight at Martinez. Replays showed he ran too early and was ultimately flagged offside, but he will feel he should have timed his run better and nicked the win for his side.

Moyes' side were in the ascendancy for most of the second half but failed to carve out the clear chances needed to secure what would have been just their third win of 2023 in the Premier League. Although they are now out of the bottom three the home fans made their discontent known at full-time with a chorus of boos.

