West Ham 0-1 Everton: Sean Dyche's side battle to hard-fought win in first game since Bill Kenwright's passing

Everton battled to a hard-fought 1-0 victory at West Ham in the first game since the passing of their chairman Bill Kenwright.

Ahead of kick-off, respects were paid to Kenwright and Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who both recently passed away.

After a disjointed first half from both sides, Everton went ahead in the 51st minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's low shot from the edge of the box.

Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola brilliantly denied Abdoulaye Doucoure to keep his side in the game, while England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford palmed away substitute Said Benrahma's powerful strike right at the end of the game to secure the Toffees an emotional win.

Victory sees Everton move up to 15th, five points clear of the relegation places. Meanwhile, West Ham stay ninth but suffer a third straight defeat in all competitions.

It feels like a huge victory for Everton. For far too long, Everton have struggled on their travels. It gives them a little bit of breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.

How Everton battled past West Ham to claim emotional win...

Image: West Ham and Everton players clash at London Stadium

There were emotional scenes at the London Stadium ahead of kick-off as England World Cup winner Hurst joined the managers and both teams on the pitch as respects were paid to Hurst's England team-mate Charlton and Everton chairman Kenwright.

Wreaths were laid by both managers out on the pitch, while there were flowers on a seat in the director's box where Kenwright would have been sitting. Applause then sounded out around the stadium in respect of Charlton and Kenwright, who both passed away last week.

Image: There were tributes to Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and England legend Sit Bobby Charlton before kick-off

The emotion may have got to both sets of players, particularly Everton, who were playing in their first match since Kenwright's death.

It took until the 23rd minute for the first real chance of the game as Lucas Paqueta teed up Jarrod Bowen, but the England international skewed his shot wide.

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (7), Coufal (6), Zouma (6), Aguerd (6), Cresswell (6), Alvarez (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Bowen (6), Paqueta (7), Kudus (7), Antonio (5).



Subs: Benrahma (7), Soucek (6), Ings (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (8), Patterson (7), Tarkowski (8), Branthwaite (9), Mykolenko (7), Garner (7), Doucoure (7), McNeil (7), Onana (7), Harrison (7), Calvert-Lewin (8).



Subs: Chermiti (n/a)



Player of the match: Chermiti (n/a).

Minutes later, Paqueta was involved again but this time a mix-up with Nayef Aguerd allowed Jack Harrison to drive at goal. However, the former Leeds winger's tame shot was easily gathered by Alphonse Areola, despite the wet conditions.

Everton were growing into the game towards the end of the first half as Harrison fired over from distance, and despite some early pressure from the Hammers with Bowen heading over, the Toffees got their reward.

Team news West Ham: David Moyes handed Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus his first Premier League start against Everton. Kudus replaced Tomas Soucek in the starting line-up while Aaron Cresswell came in at left-back for the suspended Emerson Palmieri from the defeat at Villa Park.

Everton: Ashley Young was banned for Everton so Nathan Patterson started at the London Stadium.

Jarrad Branthwaite stepped in strongly to win the ball from Michail Antonio as Everton launched forward. Harrison rolled the ball into Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the box and the striker spun away from the tight marking of Kurt Zouma and Aguerd before drilling a shot into the bottom corner.

The West Ham frustration was building and Everton almost had a second. Branthwaite's long ball from defence was flicked on by Calvert-Lewin to release Doucoure. The midfielder took the ball in his stride before firing a low half volley from the edge of the penalty to Areola's left, but the goalkeeper got down brilliantly to tip it around the post and keep his side in the game.

Image: Jarrod Bowen reacts to a missed chance after beating Vitaliy Mykolenko

Areola then had to be alert to tip Dwight McNeil's strike from distance over the bar before West Ham saw a penalty appeal turned down after Aguerd's flicked header hit Amadou Onana's arm from close range.

The West Ham frustration continued to build as the game wore on but they did have one final opportunity, but Benrahma's forceful scissor-kick at the back was palmed away by Jordan Pickford to seal Everton's victory.

50 up for Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin became the fourth player to score 50 goals in the Premier League for Everton, after Romelu Lukaku (68), Duncan Ferguson (60) and Tim Cahill (56).

In pictures: Kenwright and Charlton remembered

Opta stats: Everton's impressive record at West Ham continues...

Everton have won more Premier League away games against West Ham than they have against any other opponent (13).

The Toffees have won a Premier League away game without conceding a goal for the first time since August 2021 at Brighton - this was their 41st league away game since that victory.

West Ham have failed to score in a Premier League game at the London Stadium for the first time in 2023, ending a run of 14 consecutive home games with a goal.

After a run of three consecutive victories in the Premier League, West Ham have won just one of their last six (D1 L4).

FPL Stats: West Ham 0-1 Everton Goals Calvert-Lewin Assists Harrison Bonus points Calvert-Lewin (3), Branthwaite (2), Mykolenko (2)

