West Ham 2-0 Freiburg: Hammers secure Group A top spot and place in Europa League last 16

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg. UEFA Europa League Group A.
London Stadium.
Thursday 14 December 2023 21:57, UK
West Ham produced a professional performance to secure top spot in Group A and a place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-0 win over a below-par Freiburg on Thursday night.
The Hammers took the lead when Mohammed Kudus made a clever run and lashed in his seventh goal of the season, with the brilliant Edson Alvarez's first for the club doubling the lead just before the break.
Freiburg - who had won their last three games, without conceding, in all competitions - found themselves in positions of promise on several occasions, but did little to test Lukasz Fabianski, who once again deputised in goal for Alphonse Areola.
As a result, while the Hammers advance straight to the last-16, which takes place in March, the Bundesliga side will face a knockout round play-off in February to attempt to earn their spot in the next round of the competition.
West Ham turn their attention back to the Premier League as they play Wolves at home on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm.
Freiburg take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.