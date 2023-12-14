 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg. UEFA Europa League Group A.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 2

  • M Kudus (14th minute)
  • E Álvarez (42nd minute)

SC Freiburg 0

    Latest UEFA Europa League Odds

    West Ham 2-0 Freiburg: Hammers secure Group A top spot and place in Europa League last 16

    Report from the Europa League Group A match between West Ham and Freiburg at the London Stadium on Thursday as goals from Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez help David Moyes' Hammers secure Group A top spot and a place in the last 16

    Dan Long

    Digital football journalist @DanLong__

    Thursday 14 December 2023 21:57, UK

    Image: Edson Alvarez's first goal for the Hammers made sure of the victory

    West Ham produced a professional performance to secure top spot in Group A and a place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-0 win over a below-par Freiburg on Thursday night.

    The Hammers took the lead when Mohammed Kudus made a clever run and lashed in his seventh goal of the season, with the brilliant Edson Alvarez's first for the club doubling the lead just before the break.

    Freiburg - who had won their last three games, without conceding, in all competitions - found themselves in positions of promise on several occasions, but did little to test Lukasz Fabianski, who once again deputised in goal for Alphonse Areola.

    As a result, while the Hammers advance straight to the last-16, which takes place in March, the Bundesliga side will face a knockout round play-off in February to attempt to earn their spot in the next round of the competition.

    More to follow...

    Trending

    What's next?

    West Ham United
    Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Sunday 17th December 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

    West Ham turn their attention back to the Premier League as they play Wolves at home on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm.

    Also See:

    Freiburg take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more