West Ham 2-0 Freiburg: Hammers secure Group A top spot and place in Europa League last 16

West Ham produced a professional performance to secure top spot in Group A and a place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-0 win over a below-par Freiburg on Thursday night.

The Hammers took the lead when Mohammed Kudus made a clever run and lashed in his seventh goal of the season, with the brilliant Edson Alvarez's first for the club doubling the lead just before the break.

Freiburg - who had won their last three games, without conceding, in all competitions - found themselves in positions of promise on several occasions, but did little to test Lukasz Fabianski, who once again deputised in goal for Alphonse Areola.

As a result, while the Hammers advance straight to the last-16, which takes place in March, the Bundesliga side will face a knockout round play-off in February to attempt to earn their spot in the next round of the competition.

More to follow...

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 17th December 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

West Ham turn their attention back to the Premier League as they play Wolves at home on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 2pm.

Freiburg take on FC Koln in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.