West Ham vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2.15pm.

Team news

West Ham will assess Michail Antonio ahead of kick-off with the forward recovering from a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Argentina playmaker Manuel Lanzini may be fit enough to feature after missing his side's 3-0 loss at Chelsea on Monday Night Football with a hamstring strain.

Brighton will once again be without full-back Tariq Lamptey due to a hamstring injury.

Jones Knows Prediction

West Ham really could do with getting Michail Antonio fit. He has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since the 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the end of November and despite his wondergoal in the Crystal Palace draw, Sebastien Haller isn't the answer.

That out of the blue goal is the only serious effort the Hammers have had on goal in their last two matches, creating an overall xG of just 0.82. I wouldn't be surprised to see them go through a sticky patch over the festive period.

Brighton have drawn their last two matches but yet again the key data points to a huge underperformance. In the draws with Fulham and Sheffield United, they created a total xG of 3.36 whilst creating four big chances but scoring just once. Can they be trusted here to turn strong metrics into a win? Not for me.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham are winless in all six of their Premier League meetings with Brighton, losing the first three and drawing the most recent three. The Seagulls are one of just two teams West Ham have faced in the competition without ever winning (also 2 games vs Swindon in 1993-94).

Brighton have lost just one of their last five away league games against West Ham (W2 D2), going down 0-6 in a Championship match in April 2012. The Seagulls are unbeaten in all three of their Premier League visits to the London Stadium (W1 D2).

Brighton have won just three of their 19 Premier League games in London (D6 L10), though one of those victories was at West Ham (3-0 in October 2017). 38% of Brighton's Premier League goals in the capital have come in their three games at West Ham (8/21).

In their 0-3 defeat at Chelsea last time out, West Ham failed to land a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League game this season, while only in their defeat at Liverpool (4) have they had fewer shots than they did against the Blues (6).

Brighton have only won one of their last 12 Premier League matches (D6 L5), winning 2-1 at Aston Villa in November. Indeed, each of the Seagulls' last four Premier League victories have come away from home.

Brighton have the highest difference between expected goals conceded (14.7) and goals conceded (22) in the Premier League this term, shipping around seven goals more than would normally be expected based on the quality of their chances faced.

