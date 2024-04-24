Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo goal enough for 10-player Cherries as VAR denies Gary O’Neil

Antoine Semenyo’s goal lifted Bournemouth above Wolves in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Molineux despite Milos Kerkez’s red card.

The Cherries took a deserved lead into the break thanks to Semenyo's goal but needed a VAR check to rule out Hee-Chan Hwang's headed equaliser and had to withstand late pressure when Kerkez was red-carded by Stuart Attwell late in the game.

But Gary O'Neil's out-of-form side were unable to conjure a late leveller against his former club with Max Kilman's stoppage-time goal ruled to be offside. It was Andoni Iraola celebrating at the end. Bournemouth are up to 10th, while Wolves drop down to 12th.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (6), S Bueno (5), Kilman (6), Toti (6), Ait-Nouri (6), Lemina (6), Gomes (5), Doyle (5), Sarabia (4), Hwang (6).



Subs used: Doherty (6), Cunha (6), Traore (7), Chirewa (6), Fraser (n/a).



Bournemouth: Travers (7), Smith (7), Senesi (7), Zabarnyi (7), Kerkez (4), Scott (7), Cook (7), Christie (7), Semenyo (8), Kluivert (8), Solanke (7).



Subs used: Ouattara (6), Kelly (n/a), Hill (n/a), Unal (n/a).



Player of the Match: Antoine Semenyo.

How Bournemouth beat Wolves

Bournemouth were the brighter side from the outset and were unfortunate not to lead before they did. Tommy Doyle was dispossessed and Mario Lemina slipped in the build-up to Dominic Solanke's early chance but Max Kilman just about put him off.

Milos Kerkez had a shot with his weaker foot well saved by Jose Sa after some trickery by Justin Kluivert and the latter should have scored when he got away from Nelson Semedo down the left but the Wolves goalkeeper produced another fine stop.

Team news: Gary O’Neil made four changes to the Wolves team beaten by Arsenal on Saturday with Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and Rayan Ait-Nouri stepping up from the bench, while Nelson Semedo came straight back in. Matheus Cunha was among the substitutes.

Mark Travers replaced Neto in the Bournemouth goal, while Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo were the other two changes made by Andoni Iraola. Lloyd Kelly and Dango Ouattara were named alongside Neto on the Cherries’ bench.

Mark Travers, in for Neto in the Cherries' goal, did have to save from Pablo Sarabia but Iraola's side had the goal they deserved when Semenyo started and finished a move involving Kerkez. It was reward for their greater energy and endeavour.

O'Neil has been able to point to a depleted squad in recent weeks but here the issue appeared to be the likes of Semedo and Sarabia looking less than 100 per cent fit, although there was the hope that Bournemouth had lost a lead at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Wolves did indeed improve in the second half, the introduction of Matheus Cunha followed by Boubacar Traore and Tawanda Chirewa proving the impetus that the home side thought had brought the equaliser when Hwang headed in Semedo's right-wing cross.

A VAR check revealed an off-the-ball foul by Cunha on Semedo in the build-up, much to the ire of Molineux. But the momentum was with Wolves and Kerkez's straight red card for a lunge on Doherty only added to the pressure that Bournemouth had to withstand.

Kilman briefly thought he had found the goal deep into added time but was adjudged offside by the assistant and a lengthy VAR check once again offered no reprieve for O'Neil's Wolves. Bournemouth held on for a win that their first-half performance merited.

FPL stats: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth Goals Semenyo Assists Bonus points Semenyo (3pts), Travers (2pts), Zabarnyi (1pt) Red cards Kerkez

Should Hwang goal have been ruled out?

The supposed foul by Cunha needed some spotting but VAR official Darren England felt it was sufficient to send Attwell to the monitor. In football parlance, it was a coming together, Kluivert appearing to push Cunha and the Wolves man waving an arm in his direction.

England only returned to VAR duty in the Premier League on April 14 after a six-month break from the responsibility following his part in the debacle that saw Liverpool's goal against Tottenham incorrectly ruled out for a "significant human error".

Gary O'Neil refused to be drawn on the debate, even offering support for Attwell following a difficult week for the official after his involvement in the furore at Goodison Park at the weekend. Instead, the Wolves boss invited others to give their own verdict.

"I don't have any thought on it. It is really important I focus fully on my team, Wolves, when we perform like that. I have spent a lot of time talking about VAR and decisions. I think everyone else will see the incident and make their own mind up what they think of it."

But Iraola felt it was the right call. "I think so," he said. "Because Justin gets involved, he cannot defend properly afterward. The ball was there and he was the one who could not defend the cross and could not defend from there. I don't think it was controversial."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andoni Iraola believes Hee-Chan Hwang's goal was rightly disallowed

O'Neil: Our worst performance

"Probably our worst performance of the season," said O'Neil afterwards. "Too many individuals below the levels reached this season, turning the ball over under no pressure. Bournemouth went long to Solanke and the second ball they won more than us.

"The subs had an impact, tried hard, created a few moments. It has been a tough run, obviously, training with 10 senior players. All those performances felt acceptable. Today, no excuse for the first-half performance, regardless of how many injuries.

"The lads have a lot of credit in the bank. That does not mean it is acceptable what we produced. The fans' response was incredible. To sit through that first 45 minutes. To stay at the end and clap us off is an incredible response. A definite low point for us."

Iraola: We deserved to win

Asked if he intends to go on Monday Night Football to explain in detail how he won this game, as O'Neil chose to do following the reserve fixture, Iraola declined, citing his English. But there was nothing wrong with his managerial skills, that is for sure.

"We deserved to win today, probably earlier. The first 60 or 70 minutes were good. Probably, we were thinking (of the) Villa game, if you don't score a second goal, take the chances, it always happens, they will find the moment to push. Especially after the red card."

His view on the Kerkez red card is that Bournemouth are likely to appeal the decision on the grounds that the punishment does not fit the offence. "I think we will appeal. Milos is late but I don't think it is dangerous. To miss three-and-a-half games for this foul is too much."

Wolves are back at Molineux on Saturday for the visit of Luton. Kick-off 3pm. Wolves then head to title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday May 4, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Bournemouth host south coast rivals Brighton on Sunday. Kick-off 2pm. They then visit title challengers Arsenal on Saturday May 4. Kick-off 12.30pm

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.