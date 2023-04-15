Wolves 2-0 Brentford: Diego Costa scores first Wolves goal as Julen Lopetegui's side pull clear of Premier League relegation zone

Diego Costa scored his first goal for Wolves in a 2-0 win against Brentford as the hosts put daylight between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker - a surprise arrival at Molineux in September - opened his account in fine fashion, firing home after a fortuitous ball landed to him off Christian Norgaard's outstretched foot (27).

It was his first Premier League goal since May 2017, when he scored for Chelsea against Middlesbrough. Indeed, the gap of five years and 342 days is the biggest between goals in the competition since Grant Hanley scored for Norwich in November 2021 (nine years and 324 days after his previous goal).

"He has a big heart," Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui said of Costa. "He is a very competitive player, in the bad moments he continued working because he has his spirit. You can't buy this spirit. That's why he's made the career he's had. We are happy for him, he has to continue working.

"He has made a very good match and when he came here, he came with the intention to help the team, the club and the coach.

"He deserves that goal, he is working hard to have his chance. He came here in a bad moment [for Wolves] and he has always put in his best. I hope he is going to continue."

It was a deserved goal for Wolves, who are finding their form at the right time of the season, and Hee-Chan Hwang (69) doubled the hosts' lead when he poked home in the second half.

The result was much-needed for Wolves, who are now seven points clear of the bottom three thanks to back-to-back league wins. However, Lopetegui added: "We are not safe. We have to make a lot of points in front of us against a lot of teams. We have to be ready to get these points."

Brentford's season is in danger of ending with a whimper, and they managed just three shots on target at Molineux. They have now lost three successive Premier League games for the first time since January/February 2022. They remain in ninth on 43 points, six away from Brighton in seventh place.

How Wolves eased to victory

Image: Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after doubling Wolves' lead against Brentford

Wolves began strongly, with David Raya making a string of saves. Inside three minutes, the Brentford goalkeeper kept out a Mario Lemina shot from range. He then stopped Matheus Cunha from cutting the ball back at the near post, as well as a Costa effort.

Raya was eventually beaten in the 27th minute by the striker. Costa began the break himself, driving down the pitch before playing in Toti on the left wing. His cut-back into the area pinged off Norgaard's toe before landing to Costa, who swept home past the goalkeeper.

Team news Wolves made one change after their 1-0 win against Chelsea last weekend. Pablo Sarabia came in for Daniel Podence.

Brentford also made one change after their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle last Saturday. Pontus Jansson – who announced he is leaving the club earlier this week – did not make the matchday XI, with Bryan Mbeumo coming into the XI.

Brentford reacted well to going behind, but did not have a shot on target in the first half. Shortly before the goal, Ivan Toney saw a shot from range blocked. He had previously attempted an audacious overhead kick, although did not get a good enough connection to worry Jose Sa.

The second half began with big saves at either end. Sa used his feet to push away an inviting Josh Dasilva cross. Then, Raya needed another superb stop to keep out Costa's thunderous effort from close range.

Wolves have not had much luck with VAR this season, and had two penalty appeals dismissed soon after. The first was a handball call against Ethan Pinnock - although Toti's cushioned header hit him on the arm at point-blank range.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (7), Dawson (7), Kilman (7), Toti (8), Nunes (8), Gomes (7), Lemina (7), Sarabia (6), Cunha (7), Costa (7).



Subs: Hwang (7), Traore (6), Moutinho (7), Neto (n/a), Bueno (n/a).



Brentford: Raya (7), Hickey (6), Pinnock (6), Mee (7), Henry (6), Dasilva (7), Norgaard (7), Jensen (6), Toney (6), Mbuemo (6), Schade (5).



Subs: Janelt (7), Wissa (6), Damsgaard (6), Baptiste (5), Ghoddos (5).



Player of the match: Toti.

Toti was involved again for the second as he was challenged inside the area by Raya. Referee Paul Tierney waved the claims away and after a check by VAR, the decision stood.

Brentford finally had their first shot on target in the 66th minute through Yoane Wissa, but it was Wolves who doubled their lead three minutes later. It was sensational play from Nunes down the right wing, driving in between Vitaly Janelt and Rico Henry. His cross rebounded off the foot of Pinnock, with the loose ball poked home by the lurking Hwang.

Frustratingly for Brentford, their best chances came in the final 10 minutes. Firstly, Sa needed to be alert to save a Janelt header. Then in the third minute of five added on, Toney lashed an effort onto the post from a tight angle via a touch from Sa.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Lopetegui: Taking team for a meal after clean sheet a good investment

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui to Sky Sports:

"Always, we are happy with a win. We need it because we need a lot of wins to achieve our aim. Today was a very difficult match.

"We have done a good match, we suffered in the moments we had to suffer. We deserve in the end to win against a very good team and we have three points more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Julen Lopetegui highlighted Diego Costa’s performance as the forward scored his first goal for the club and played a crucial role in Wolves' win over Brentford

"It's about the commitment to show the opponent that you want more than them… we have made a very big effort with the ball and without the ball.

"To play against Brentford, it's not easy. They put you under a lot of mental stress because their set-pieces are very special thing. We have done a good match against them. We are happy but we have to continue."

On taking his team for a meal after their clean sheet: "Very pleased to invite my players to have a meal. It's a good investment for me, for sure!"

Frank: A blip in results, but not performances

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank felt Brentford’s performance against Wolves was good and the result could have gone either way as they were beaten 2-0 at Molineux

Brentford manager Thomas Frank to Sky Sports:

"It was definitely one that could have gone either way. I think it was a completely even first half, I think we have the bigger chances first half to be able to score. Second half, we did well until the second goal.

"Overall, our performance is probably at least even, but better than the away win we had at West Ham and Southampton. Today, we just didn't score the first goal and we conceded two goals with two ricochets. It's a little about the margin of the game.

"A good enough performance to get points and a very even game where they got the better of a few key moments.

"The players worked unbelievably hard, so much effort. I'm really pleased with that, but we lost a little bit of structure, a little bit of the coolness.

"This is the Premier League and we're maybe having a tiny blip in results, not in performances… we need to stay focused and continue."

FPL stats - Wolves 2-0 Brentford

FPL stats - Wolves vs Brentford Goals: Costa, Hwang

Assists: None

Bonus points: Costa (3), Raya, Dawson (2)

Opta stats - Wolves improvement under Lopetegui

Wolves have now won five of their eight Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui at Molineux (L3) - since his first game in charge on Boxing Day, only Manchester United (7) and Arsenal (6) have won more games on home soil (Manchester City on five, prior to Leicester game).

Eight of Wolves' nine Premier League clean sheets this season have come at home, with only Manchester United (9) recording more in 2022-23.

Wolves face a trip to Leicester on Saturday April 22; kick-off 3pm. Meanwhile, Brentford host Aston Villa, also on April 22; kick-off 3pm.

April 22: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 6: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 22: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 29: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 6: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm