Wolves vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Leeds in the Premier League on Friday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Wolves will again be without Willy Boly and Daniel Podence for the visit of Leeds in the Premier League on Friday. Nuno Espirito Santo said they were "improving" but could not give a time frame on their return.
Raul Jimenez also continues to recover from a fractured skull, but is involved in some parts of group training.
Leeds defender Diego Llorente is available after recovering from his latest injury. The 27-year-old is ready to kick-start his career at Elland Road after a series of injury setbacks have restricted him to two appearances following his arrival from Real Sociedad for £18m in September.
Marcelo Bielsa confirmed midfielder Kalvin Phillips (calf) and forward Rodrigo (muscle strain) are still out, but Mateusz Klich is fit to continue after playing through a hip problem during Sunday's defeat at Arsenal.
Trending
- Race for the top four examined
- Louis-Dreyfus, 23, completes Sunderland takeover
- Hales still 'desperate' for England return
- Carra: Fatigue causing Liverpool slump?
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- IPL: Chennai win fight for Moeen; Morris sets Auction record
- Twitter permanently suspends account after racist abuse of Nketiah
- National League North and South season declared null and void
- Wenger: Mbappe could have joined Arsenal for free
- Warrington reveals AJ pep talk on 'setbacks'
How to follow
Follow Wolves vs Leeds in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Opta stats
- Wolves have won each of their last four league games against Leeds, last having a longer league winning run against the Whites between February 1958 and April 1960 (5).
- Leeds have won two of their last three away league games against Wolves (L1), more than they had in their previous 16 visits to Molineux (W1 D5 L10). However, they lost their last such game 1-4 in November 2017.
- Wolves haven't lost any of their last eight top-flight home games against Leeds (W5 D3) since a 0-2 loss in September 1973.
- Since losing their first three Premier League games on Fridays, Wolves are unbeaten in their last three such fixtures (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet in the last two. They won their only Friday game in the 2020-21 season so far, beating Crystal Palace in October (2-0).
- This will be the first top-flight campaign in which Leeds United have played as many as three times on a Friday, with the Whites winning at Aston Villa in October (3-0) and losing at home to West Ham in December (1-2).
- Wolves are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the first time since October, with the second game in that run coming at Elland Road against Leeds.
- Leeds United have won six of their last seven away Premier League matches not played in London (L1), with the other game a 6-2 defeat against Manchester United. Only Man Utd and Man City have won more away points in games not played in London this season than Leeds (18).
- Marcelo Bielsa lost his first league encounter with Wolves in this season's reverse fixture (0-1) - the Leeds United boss has only lost his first two league meetings with an English opponent on one previous occasion (vs Birmingham City).
- Wolves forward Pedro Neto has scored five goals and assisted four goals in the Premier League this season - should he get an assist in this match, he'll be the first player younger than 21 to both score and assist five goals in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2017-18 for Manchester United.
- Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in five appearances for Leeds in Friday matches (1.20 per game on average); of players to play at least five games on a specific day of the week for Leeds, only Jermaine Beckford on Mondays (9 in 8 games, 1.13) has also averaged more than a goal per game on a day of the week for the club.