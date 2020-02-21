Wolves vs Norwich preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Wolves vs Norwich on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Team news

Wolves have no fresh injury worries for the visit of bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Adama Traore was withdrawn during Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Espanyol as boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to keep him fresh.

Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature.

0:38 Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves side have won just two matches this year - and he expects a tough test against bottom side Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.

Norwich full-back Sam Byram has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on the hamstring injury sustained against Liverpool.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (knee) are both major doubts for the Canaries.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury and is close to joining back in with squad training.

How to follow

Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

1:41 Norwich boss Daniel Farke insists his side have not 'raised the white flag' just yet and will continue to fight for Premier League survival.

Opta stats

Wolves are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when the sides were competing in the Championship.

This is only the fourth Premier League encounter between Wolves and Norwich, with both sides winning one game apiece with one draw. That stalemate came in the only previous game at Molineux in December 2011, a 2-2 draw.

Wolves have lost more than half of their previous 13 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table (W4 D2 L7). However, they did win their most recent such game, against Watford earlier this season.

Wolves have drawn 12 of their 26 Premier League games this season, with only Arsenal drawing more. It's already their joint-highest number of draws in a single Premier League campaign (level with 2003-04), last having more in a top-flight season in 1973-74 (15).

Having scored in 22 of their last 23 league games since August, Wolves have now failed to find the net in each of their last two. They've not gone three top-flight games without a goal since April 2012.

Charlie's prediction

I like a lot of the stuff Diogo Jota does. It was a superb hat-trick against Espanyol and a great win for Wolves. Norwich will not feel comfortable parking the bus at Molineux but I do think they have improved in that department. The issue is they do not have enough quality at the back to get them through and they are lacking in attack.

It is normally awkward with Wolves to break these sides down, but I do think they will get there on this occasion. Wolves will continue to threaten all of those teams that are in the hunt for the top four.

CHARLIE PREDICT: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)