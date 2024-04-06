 Skip to content
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Bayern Munich. German Bundesliga.

Voith-ArenaAttendance15,000.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 3

  • K Sessa (50th minute)
  • T Kleindienst (51st minute, 79th minute)

Bayern Munich 2

  • H Kane (38th minute)
  • S Gnabry (45th minute)

Heidenheim 3-2 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane nets as Bundesliga champions' title hopes all but ended

Report and highlights as Heidenheim stun Bayern Munich despite Harry Kane opener; Heidenheim are the first newly promoted club in Bundesliga history to beat Bayern after coming from two down; Bayern now 16 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just six matches left to play

Saturday 6 April 2024 19:44, UK

Highlights of the Bundesliga match between Heidenheim and Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim on Saturday that all but ended the Bavarians' slim Bundesliga title hopes with six games left to play.

Tim Kleindienst completed a memorable comeback for the hosts in the 79th minute, leaving Bayern 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians, who take on Arsenal next week in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, have now lost their last two league matches with coach Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season.

They are second on 60 points, with Bayer Leverkusen on 76. Third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who were in action at Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, are on 57.

Harry Kane scored his 32nd league goal for Bayern as he opened the scoring against Heidenheim

Bayern, winners of the last 11 consecutive league titles, looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after first-half goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry.

Tuchel had demanded a reaction following last week's loss to Borussia Dortmund.

But the hosts struck back with two goals in two minutes - from Kevin Sessa and Kleindienst - to stun Bayern.

Harry Kane celebrates giving Bayern Munich the lead
Image: Kane celebrates giving Bayern Munich the lead

Heidenheim comfortably held off any Bayern attack and gradually built up pressure. They were rewarded when Kleindienst completed a counter-attack for the club's most memorable win.

Heidenheim are the first newly promoted club in Bundesliga history to beat Bayern after coming from two goals behind. They sit 10th in the table with 33 points.

Leverkusen are just three points from a first Bundesliga title after a 1-0 win at Union Berlin.

Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen

Sunday 14th April 4:30pm Kick off 4:30pm

Xabi Alonso's side host Werder Bremen, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday April 14 (4pm UK and Irish time).

What's next?

FC Heidenheim travel to VfL Bochum on April 13 (2.30pm UK and Irish time), while Bayern take on Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Emirates on Tuesday (8pm), before hosting Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday April 13 (2.30pm).

