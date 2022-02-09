Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 2

  • C Ramirez (56th minute)
  • L Ferguson (61st minute)

Celtic 3

  • J Neves Filipe (16th minute, 62nd minute)
  • M O'Riley (20th minute)

Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

Aberdeen 2-3 Celtic: Jota goal keeps Celtic top of the Scottish Premeirship

Match report as Jota scores the winner to keep Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership; Celtic were 2-0 up at half time; Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson pulled Aberdeen back level; Celtic lead Rangers by one point in the title race

By Alison Conroy

Wednesday 9 February 2022 21:58, UK

Jota scored the winner for Celtic against Aberdeen
Image: Jota scored the winner for Celtic against Aberdeen

Celtic remain top of the Scottish Premiership after Jota's double secured the points in a five-goal thriller at Aberdeen.

The Portuguese winger scored his first after knocking the ball in at the back post after poor home defending before Matt O'Riley's deflected second put the away side firmly in command.

However, two goals in five second-half minutes from Christian Ramirez and Lewis Ferguson drew the hosts level.

But the visitors responded instantly as Jota drilled home the winner.

It is another massive win for Ange Postecoglou's side, who are now 20 league games unbeaten.

Trending

Aberdeen, who last won in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day, drop to ninth.

Also See:

More to follow

What's next?

The focus turns to the Scottish Cup for both sides at the weekend. Aberdeen are away to fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the fifth round on Saturday. Celtic host Championship side Raith Rovers on Sunday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema